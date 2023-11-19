The Most Neglected Roles in Cybersecurity are Your Best Bet for Employment

Too Long; Didn't Read

This article highlights the significant, yet often neglected, roles of defensive cybersecurity teams, contrasting them with the more glamorous offensive (red team) roles. It underscores the importance of blue team skills in an evolving digital threat landscape, especially in the context of AI's growing role in cybersecurity. The article also provides insights into various blue team job roles and their responsibilities, backed by data on their demand and lucrative nature in the job market. Additionally, it offers valuable resources for those looking to start a career in cybersecurity, emphasizing the need for critical thinking and strategic skills in the field.