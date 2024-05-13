Search icon
    The Most Important Linux Commands You Need To Know!!!by@dhanushnehru

    The Most Important Linux Commands You Need To Know!!!

    by Dhanush NehruMay 13th, 2024
    The Linux command line is a powerful tool with a wide range of functions. Users mostly use it to interact with their computers, and it gives them access to a variety of tools that can expedite and streamline their work. To fully utilize this capacity, you must be familiar with a few fundamental commands and shortcuts. Furthermore, grasping the fundamental commands of Linux is essential to making the most of all of its features.
    The Linux command line is a powerful tool with a wide range of functions. Users mostly use it to interact with their computers, and it gives them access to a variety of tools that can expedite and streamline their work. To fully utilize this capacity, you must be familiar with a few fundamental commands and shortcuts. Furthermore, grasping the fundamental commands of Linux is essential to making the most of all of its features.


    I recently posed the question, “What is your favourite Linux command?” on X (previously Twitter), and I received a lot of responses.



    After viewing most of the comments, I’ve selected a couple that might be significant and also important to know.

    rm Command:

    rm removes all the files from the current directory with a prompt. rm -RF removes all the files and directories recursively without a prompt.


    Example: rm test.txt

    touch Command:

    An empty file is created in the current directory by the touch command.


    Example: touch test.txt

    rmdir Command:

    The rmdir command deletes an empty directory from the current working directory.


    Example: rmdir example_directory

    cd Command:

    It’s used to navigate between directories or folders within a file system. To go directly to the root directory, we use the cd command alone.


    Example: cd /home/user

    ls Command:

    This command is used to list files and directories in a directory. When used with the -lrh options, it provides a detailed list with specific formatting.


    • -l: Produces a long listing format, showing additional information such as permissions, owner, group, size, and modification time.
    • -r: Lists files and directories in reverse order.
    • -h: Prints sizes in a human-readable format (e.g., kilobytes, megabytes, gigabytes).


    Example: ls -lrh

    cat Command:

    The cat command displays the contents of a text file.


    Example: cat example.txt

    pwd Command:

    The pwd command displays the path of the current working directory.


    Example: pwd

    man Command:

    To access the manual pages for a specific command, use the man command. It offers comprehensive details on the syntax, options, and operation of a command.


    Example: man ls

    sudo Command:

    In Unix-like operating systems, the sudo command represents “superuser do.” As determined by the security policy set up on the system, it permits a permitted user to run a command as the superuser (root) or as any other user.


    Example: sudo nano /etc/hosts


    Apart from these commands, there are a few more commands that you might not be aware of, so check out this video for further insights.

