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The Most Dangerous Metrics Are the Ones Everyone Trusts (and No One Validated)

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byBeverly DSouza@beverly

Data Engineer at Patreon

May 26th, 2025
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Beverly DSouza@beverly

Data Engineer at Patreon

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tech-stories#silent-data-bugs#dashboard-validation#data-lineage#etl-testing#metric-validation#data-drift#pipeline-reliability#data-observability

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