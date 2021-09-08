Search icon
Approaching the Issue of Data Drift Detection by@bybit

Approaching the Issue of Data Drift Detection

Data drift occurs when a model sees production data that differs from its training data. If a model is asked to make a prediction based upon drifted data, the model is unlikely to achieve its reported performance. This phenomenon happens because during training, a model attempts to learn the most pertinent features to the train dataset. The most important features of the training dataset, however, are not universal to all data. Modzy developed a statistical method of detecting drift between your data and a model’s training data.
