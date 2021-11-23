Search icon
The Most Anticipated Black Friday Sale of the Year is Here

The Most Anticipated Black Friday Sale of the Year is Here

TradingView is the planet’s largest social network for traders and investors, as well as a platform for analysis, charting, and trading. Use this chance to buy any subscription at the company's lowest possible price: you can compare the features of each plan here. If you don't need all those features just yet, then there's always the Pro and Pro+ subscriptions to consider too. Download the app on your phone or install the TradingView Desktop version and start working like a true trading professional today.
image
TradingView Hacker Noon profile picture

@tradingview
TradingView

The world's most popular network of traders & investors, powered by real-time data and market-leading analysis software.

A bird in the hand may be worth two in the bush – but with TradingView’s Black Friday Sale and discounts of up to 60%, it’s the perfect time to grab those two avians once and for all. Use this chance to buy any subscription at the company’s lowest possible price: you can compare the features of each plan here.

Don’t miss the unique opportunity to be part of the world’s largest community of traders – over 30 million monthly users – and gain access to all the features of the platform for more accurate market analysis and better trading results.

Benefits of TradingView Premium

  • Highest data accuracy and access to all markets
  • 25 indicators per chart
  • 8 charts in one layout
  • 400 server-side alerts
  • Second-based intervals
  • 4 times more data on the charts (up to 20 thousand bars)

The ability to publish invite-only scripts If you don't need all those features just yet, then there’s always the Pro and Pro+ subscriptions to consider too. Have an explore and find the plan that’s perfect for you.

About TradingView

TradingView is the planet’s largest social network for traders and investors, as well as a platform for analysis, charting, and trading. Chat with millions of traders from all over the world, discuss trade ideas and submit orders to exchanges.

Have fun using our platform on your smartphone or any other device – something that was once only possible on high-powered trading stations. Download the app on your phone or install the TradingView Desktop version and start working like a true trading professional today.

