The Middleware Threats to Microsoft's Monopoly

Explore an excerpt from the court filing in the case of United States v. Microsoft Corporation, where Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson discusses the potential threat posed by middleware technologies to Microsoft's dominance. Learn about concerns regarding APIs, developer interest, and the impact on the applications barrier to entry. This legal insight sheds light on Microsoft's apprehension towards middleware, focusing on Netscape's Web browser and Sun's Java implementation as two significant challenges. This document, part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF Series, offers a glimpse into the evolving landscape of technology and antitrust regulations.