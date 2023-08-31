Sun's Java Implementation and the Quest for Cross-platform Applications

Too Long; Didn't Read Sun Microsystems introduced Java, comprising a language, class libraries, compiler, and virtual machines. Their goal was to enable applications to run across platforms effortlessly. Collaboration with Netscape led to Java's inclusion in Navigator, spreading its runtime environment. While Java showed promise for cross-platform applications, the challenge of breaking the applications barrier to entry persisted due to the vast API differences between Java and Windows.