Too Long; Didn't Read

Meta spooked markets after announcing that Reality Labs, an internal division responsible for developing Meta's take on the metaverse, will continue to post a loss going into 2023; Adidas will take a $250 million hit on its profit following its public breakup with Kanye West; Musk's plan to turn Twitter advertiser friendly has yet to receive buy-in from brands; and expect shortages of iPhones in the future.