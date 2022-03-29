The Metaverse Insider Partners with MILC Platform to Revolutionise the Global Media Industry

0 The Metaverse Insider is proud to announce a partnership with MILC Platform as part of its evolving Metaverse ecosystem. The MILC platform is on a mission to revolutionise the global media industry. It seeks to bring content creators and audiences under one umbrella. The organisations will integrate further throughout the partnership, including developing a virtual space within MILC’s Metaverse.

@ metaverseinsider The Metaverse Insider The Metaverse Insider is the leading provider of news and information on the metaverse industry.

The Metaverse Insider is proud to announce a partnership with MILC as part of its evolving Metaverse ecosystem. The MILC platform is on a mission to revolutionise the global media industry.

MILC seeks to bring content creators and audiences under one umbrella, limiting barriers to entry by increasing communication between parties. MILC recently launched its web 3.0 social community platform to realise this reality. The first platform ever to release a social community outlet alongside a wider metaverse.

Here at the Metaverse Insider, we are the leading provider of news and information on the fast-emerging metaverse industry, delivering high-quality content to the masses. We provide extensive coverage of Web 3.0 and the rapidly expanding Metaverse market through our robust editorial process that takes submissions from the community.

This partnership with MILC will bolster our position as a publication covering the Metaverse. MILC and the Metaverse Insider will work closely together through cross-promotion and integration. The MILC platform will provide the Metaverse Insider with a platform for content distribution and promotion, enabling us to supply high-quality content to their community.

The organisations will integrate further throughout the partnership, including developing a virtual space within MILC’s Metaverse for the Metaverse Insider, allowing us to interact directly with their community.

Richard Flynn, Senior Licensing Manager at MILC Platform, says:

“We are very proud to be partnering with The Metaverse Insider. We look forward to collaborating together to bring greater awareness and insight into the dynamic metaverse industry”.

Jack Boreham, the editor in chief of the Metaverse Insider, had this to say about the partnership:

“Partnerships are key to realising the full potential of the Metaverse. We are excited to integrate further with MILC as they develop their platform, enabling both outlets to deliver high-quality Web 3.0 content to the masses.”

A New Frontier for Editorial

Here at the Metaverse Insider, we are incredibly excited to partner with MILC. We will explore new opportunities with the MILC team to distribute high-quality metaverse content to the masses through our collaborative partnership. We cannot wait to get started. Stay tuned to the Metaverse Insider for more information.

ABOUT METAVERSE INSIDER

Metaverse Insider provides incisive coverage of the rapidly evolving Metaverse market. This includes technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and innovations in web3.0. Like in other “deep tech industries”, these have the potential to disrupt existing industries and create brand new markets.

I Website I Twitter I Linkedin

ABOUT MILC PLATFORM

MILC platform aims to provide the industry with an open new marketplace for every professional and non-professional content provider and buyer that incorporates cutting-edge broadcast, blockchain and AI technology which can become a game-changer for the entire media content industry. It solves four fundamentally important challenges of the global media industry: Global availability, Discovery process for Buyers, Complex licensing and Early feedback from viewers. MILC was developed by Welt der Wunder, a media brand with 25 years of experience in the business.

I Website I Twitter

This article was first published on the Metaverse Insider and was written by Jack Boreham.

0

@ metaverseinsider. by The Metaverse Insider The Metaverse Insider is the leading provider of news and information on the metaverse industry. Read my stories