The Metaverse Generation will Grow Up with Crypto as their Currency by@metapunk

Generation M is the generation born from the mid-2020s through to 2040 who will be growing up with the metaverse. The science says that, despite their popularity, generations simply aren’t a thing. It does not mean that people today are the same as people 80 years ago or that anything else is static. Times change and so do people. However, the idea that distinct generations capture and represent these changes is unsupported. David Costanza discusses the current crop of generations that are relevant for today.
image
metapunk Hacker Noon profile picture

@metapunk
metapunk

All futures need a movement and identity.

