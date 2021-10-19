How LocalTrade is transforming the DeFi sector

The Metaverse got significant attention after Facebook announced a massive investment into one. Not many people even understand what the metaverse is and why it is so important. Facebook has committed $50 million towards collaborating with other companies to bring its metaverse dreams to life. There is no shared universe for now, but companies are already working towards it. Sensorium Corporation is developing the most advanced digital multiverse available. The company is building its Sensorium Galaxy, where individuals will be able to control their identities in the Metaverse.