The Metaverse Can Make You Less Anxious About Social Rejection

The metaverse is quite possibly the future of the internet. To help our readers learn more about it, we've started this metaverse interview series. These are questions we've compiled to ask experts in blockchain, DAOs, NFTs, and game development, within the HackerNoon community. The series is intended for tech professionals to contribute their insights on the current state of the metaverse. If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, you can do so [here.](https://app.hackernoon.com/new)