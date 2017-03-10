The Memes of the CIA Deep State: 3,140 memes contained within Vault7. Some of the memes are American movie watching, video game playing, anime watching Millennials. I know this, because I happen to be a Millennial with a tech background, who also watches anime, watch American movies, and play the occasional video game. The memes below are part of the Year Zero, Vault7 release. They are all from the release of Vault7, which was released in December 2013.
If you want to read about Year Zero, Vault7, and the CIA’s hacking capabilities then you should probably read my other article. This article is about all the memes contained within Vault7.
After doing some serious meme analysis, I have come to the conclusion that some of the CIA hackers are American movie watching, video game playing, anime watching Millennials. I know this, because I happen to be a Millennial with a tech background, who also watches anime, watch American movies, and play the occasional video game.