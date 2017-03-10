The Memes of the CIA Deep State

3,147 reads The Memes of the CIA Deep State: 3,140 memes contained within Vault7. Some of the memes are American movie watching, video game playing, anime watching Millennials. I know this, because I happen to be a Millennial with a tech background, who also watches anime, watch American movies, and play the occasional video game. The memes below are part of the Year Zero, Vault7 release. They are all from the release of Vault7, which was released in December 2013.

@ trentlapinski Trent Lapinski VP of Solutions

At least the deep state has a sense of humor.

If you want to read about Year Zero, Vault7, and the CIA’s hacking capabilities then you should probably read my other article. This article is about all the memes contained within Vault7.

All of the memes below are part of the Year Zero, Vault7 release.

The Memes of the CIA Deep State:

Developer joke.

Developer joke.

There are cyber security conferences held in Las Vegas every year, making it a likely destination for deep state hackers.

Developer joke.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby — not sure what the context is.

Another scene from Talledega Nights.

A dog with a chainsaw.

Anime.

Anime.

Developer joke.

A scene from the movie Inception.

A n00b is someone inexperienced.

make it rain

Marty Disappearing

Maslow Codereview — Developer joke

Developer joke.

Ironically hilarious.

A movie poster for the movie The Net

A baby smoking a pipe.

Sheep.

Someone’s avatar.

A robot avatar?

Sassy Cat

Tomcat — likely someones avatar.

Gif from the anime Trigun.

Gif from the anime Trigun.

Gif from the anime Trigun.

Umbrella Corp logo from the video game Resident Evil.

This was labeled: vi-gang-sign (vi is a command line text editor)

Various CIA avatars.