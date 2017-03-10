Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Memes of the CIA Deep State by@trentlapinski

The Memes of the CIA Deep State

Originally published by Trent Lapinski on March 10th 2017 3,147 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The Memes of the CIA Deep State: 3,140 memes contained within Vault7. Some of the memes are American movie watching, video game playing, anime watching Millennials. I know this, because I happen to be a Millennial with a tech background, who also watches anime, watch American movies, and play the occasional video game. The memes below are part of the Year Zero, Vault7 release. They are all from the release of Vault7, which was released in December 2013.
image
Trent Lapinski Hacker Noon profile picture

@trentlapinski
Trent Lapinski

VP of Solutions

At least the deep state has a sense of humor.

If you want to read about Year Zero, Vault7, and the CIA’s hacking capabilities then you should probably read my other article. This article is about all the memes contained within Vault7.

After doing some serious meme analysis, I have come to the conclusion that some of the CIA hackers are American movie watching, video game playing, anime watching Millennials. I know this, because I happen to be a Millennial with a tech background, who also watches anime, watch American movies, and play the occasional video game.

All of the memes below are part of the Year Zero, Vault7 release.

The Memes of the CIA Deep State:

Developer joke.
Developer joke.
There are cyber security conferences held in Las Vegas every year, making it a likely destination for deep state hackers.
Developer joke.
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby — not sure what the context is.
Another scene from Talledega Nights.
A dog with a chainsaw.
Anime.
Anime.
Developer joke.
A scene from the movie Inception.
A n00b is someone inexperienced.
make it rain
Marty Disappearing
Maslow Codereview — Developer joke
Developer joke.
Ironically hilarious.
A movie poster for the movie The Net
A baby smoking a pipe.
Sheep.
Someone’s avatar.
A robot avatar?
Sassy Cat
Tomcat — likely someones avatar.
Gif from the anime Trigun.
Gif from the anime Trigun.
Gif from the anime Trigun.
Umbrella Corp logo from the video game Resident Evil.
This was labeled: vi-gang-sign (vi is a command line text editor)
Various CIA avatars.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
25 Best Gaming Memes that Will Make Any Gamer LOL by @kimikadze
#gaming
The Cowboy Bebop Live-Action Series: How Netflix Can Avoid a Huge Flop by @blakeelon
#live-action-anime
24 Best Live Action Anime Movies Ranked by Review Scores by @blakeelon
#live-action-anime
How I Made My First AI YouTuber by @omodaka9375
#artificial-intelligence
It's Time to Give Meme Tokens a Purpose by @techlooter
#memecoins

Tags

#anime#memes#cia#wikileaks#vault-7
Join Hacker Noon loading