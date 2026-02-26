418 reads

The Man Who Wrote the Rules of Freedom for Software

by
byBruce Li@zbruceli

Co-Founder of nkn.org

February 26th, 2026
featured image - The Man Who Wrote the Rules of Freedom for Software
    Speed
    Voice
Bruce Li
← Previous

AI’s Power Problem Is So Bad the Industry Is Literally Leaving the Planet

About Author

Bruce Li HackerNoon profile picture
Bruce Li@zbruceli

Co-Founder of nkn.org

Read my storiesAbout @zbruceli

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#open-source#hacker#free-software#linux#gnu#richard-stallman#war-against-ai#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Threads
Bsky

Related Stories