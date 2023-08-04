Search icon
    THE MAN OF THE SEASby@julesverne

    THE MAN OF THE SEAS

    It was the commander of the vessel who thus spoke. At these words, Ned Land rose suddenly. The steward, nearly strangled, tottered out on a sign from his master; but such was the power of the commander on board, that not a gesture betrayed the resentment which this man must have felt towards the Canadian. Conseil, interested in spite of himself, I stupefied, awaited in silence the result of this scene. The commander, leaning against the corner of a table with his arms folded, scanned us with profound attention. Did he hesitate to speak? Did he regret the words which he had just spoken in French? One might almost think so.
    featured image - THE MAN OF THE SEAS
    media#science-fiction#novel#books
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

