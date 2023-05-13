When you think of iconic fantasy movies, a series that immediately comes to mind is The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It was a groundbreaking set of films that are still talked about to this day. Although the J.R.R. Tolkien book had been out for many decades, it was the film series that introduced a whole new generation of people to Middle-earth. With that said, if you want to dive into this incredible world yourself, here is a guide to help you watch The Lord of the Rings movies in order. The Lord of the Rings Movies in Chronological Order The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 1. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) After a powerful ring resurfaces, all of Middle-earth is in peril. A group of 9 come together on a journey to travel across the world and destroy it before it falls back into the hands of its true ruler, Sauron. Although some get along and some don’t, they’ll have to put all that aside for the greater good. Some of the members of this group include the Hobbits Frodo and Sam, the man Aragorn, the Elf Legolas, and the dwarf Gimli. The wizard Gandalf also helps them out, but he’s unavailable to be there every step of the way. 2. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) This action-packed sequel is a thrill ride from beginning to end. The journey is far from over for the group who wish to destroy the One Ring, and they’ll have to overcome their biggest obstacle yet. Battles, death, and more await each of them as they go on their different journeys. This movie also features one of the best battles you will ever see in your entire life: The Battle of Helm’s Deep. Surrounded by evil forces that vastly outnumber them, our heroes have no choice but to keep on fighting. 3. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) The last film of the trilogy, The Return of the King perfectly ties up all of the storylines from the last two films. The heroes are close to destroying the One Ring, but Sauron and his forces are close to destroying them. If they are to succeed, they’ll have to muster up all of their remaining strength and push toward the finish line. But that’s easier said than done. There’s a reason that Sauron is deemed the big bad of Middle-earth; he won’t go down easily. The Return of the King is a satisfying conclusion to this long but amazing trilogy. Conclusion The Lord of the Rings is the perfect movie trilogy to binge-watch in one weekend. Even if you’re not the biggest fan of fantasy movies, there is a good chance that you’ll still end up loving this. More in Entertainment: The Dark Knight Movies in Order The New Godzilla Movies in Order The Avengers Movies in Order Feature image source