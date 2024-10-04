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The Isekai Archetypes of Computer Programming

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byAndrew Redican@andrewredican

Software engineer. Passionate about creating things.

October 4th, 2024
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Andrew Redican@andrewredican

Software engineer. Passionate about creating things.

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programming#software-engineering#behaviour-psychology#anime#isekai#role#team-building#archetypes#problem-solving

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