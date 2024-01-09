Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Intersection of Zero-knowledge Proofs and Verifiable Computingby@encapsulation

    The Intersection of Zero-knowledge Proofs and Verifiable Computing

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Explore the realms of privacy-preserving computations through Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Homomorphic Encryption (HE). MPC facilitates joint computations while maintaining input privacy and correctness. HE, on the other hand, enables operations on encrypted data without decryption. Discover the significance of verifying MPC and HE, addressing challenges related to public verifiability, data authenticity, and integrity. Uncover the transformative potential of these privacy-centric technologies in constructing secure and verifiable computational frameworks.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Intersection of Zero-knowledge Proofs and Verifiable Computing
    A laptop screen displaying a pad lock via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    cybersecurity #data-privacy
    Bundling data and functions into a single unit HackerNoon profile picture

    @encapsulation

    Bundling data and functions into a single unit

    At Encapsulation.Tech we organize and structure code, enhancing security and promote a software design.

    Receive Stories from @encapsulation

    react to story with heart
    Bundling data and functions into a single unit HackerNoon profile picture
    by Bundling data and functions into a single unit @encapsulation.At Encapsulation.Tech we organize and structure code, enhancing security and promote a software design.
    Read My Stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing: Preliminaries
    Published at Jan 09, 2024 by encapsulation #data-privacy
    Article Thumbnail
    Revealing Sensitive Data Via Membership Inference Attacks on Machine Learning Models
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by yaw.etse #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    60 Stories To Learn About Personal Data Security
    Published at Jan 10, 2024 by learn #personal-data-security
    Article Thumbnail
    Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing: Conclusion & References
    Published at Jan 09, 2024 by encapsulation #data-privacy
    Article Thumbnail
    Challenges and the Future of Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing
    Published at Jan 09, 2024 by encapsulation #data-privacy
    Article Thumbnail
    Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing: Verifiable, privacy-preserving computing
    Published at Jan 09, 2024 by encapsulation #data-privacy
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!