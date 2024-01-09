Search icon
    Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing: Preliminariesby@encapsulation

    Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing: Preliminaries

    This section offers a comprehensive background on decentralized ledger technologies (DLTs) and decentralized computations. Explore the diverse applications of blockchain, from cryptocurrencies to decentralized apps (dApps) in various domains. Understand the role of DLTs in privacy-preserving schemes and their significance in group computations. Additionally, gain insights into the common threat models that define security in cryptographic solutions for decentralized realms, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of privacy and verifiability in subsequent sections.

    featured image - Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing: Preliminaries
    cybersecurity #data-privacy #distributed-data
    Bundling data and functions into a single unit

    @encapsulation

    Bundling data and functions into a single unit

    At Encapsulation.Tech we organize and structure code, enhancing security and promote a software design.

