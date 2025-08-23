The Internet Is About to Improve for All of Us

AI Wants to Kill the Frontend Developer. It Won’t Work.
by Den Odell
Aug 21, 2025 · 5 min read
Den is a frontend architect and author of books on JavaScript and performance. He blogs at denodell.com about the future of frontend development.
Den is a frontend architect and author of books on JavaScript and performance. He blogs at denodell.com about the future of frontend development.
Den is a frontend architect and author of books on JavaScript and performance. He blogs at denodell.com about the future of frontend development.
by Den Odell
Aug 21, 2025 · 5 min read
Jul 26, 2023 · 5 min read
by fei
Aug 09, 2019 · 5 min read
Dec 15, 2017 · 5 min read
Jan 18, 2018 · 5 min read