New Story

AI Wants to Kill the Frontend Developer. It Won’t Work.

by
byDen Odell@denodell

Den is a frontend architect and author of books on JavaScript and performance. He blogs at denodell.com about the future of frontend development.

August 21st, 2025
    featured image - AI Wants to Kill the Frontend Developer. It Won’t Work.
      Speed
      Voice
    Den Odell
      byDen Odell@denodell

      Den is a frontend architect and author of books on JavaScript and performance. He blogs at denodell.com about the future of frontend development.

      Story's Credibility
      Opinion piece / Thought Leadership

    About Author

    Den Odell HackerNoon profile picture
    Den Odell@denodell

    Den is a frontend architect and author of books on JavaScript and performance. He blogs at denodell.com about the future of frontend development.

    Read my storiesAbout @denodell

    Comments

    avatar

    TOPICS

    programming#frontend#web-development#frontend-development#ai-in-software-engineering#ai-in-software-development#career-advice#future-of-work-with-ai#software-engineering

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

    Arweave
    viewblock
    ViewBlock
    TerminalTerminalLiteLite
    Archives
    X
    Threads
    Mas

    Related Stories