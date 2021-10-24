The Insurers' Dilemma: Balancing Consumer Demands and Legacy Conventions

In an era of rapidly changing technology and unexpected global catastrophes, the greatest challenge facing the insurance industry is its ability to keep up with consumer demand while being weighed down by its legacy. A lot of opportunities are being left on the table, not because the concepts are unproven, or the risks are not understood, but because the price of implementation and the cost of administration is so huge insurers are forced to leave segments untouched and products not launched. Ignatica CEO and Co-Founder Manuel San Miguel breaks down the insurance industry's options, and what our platform brings to the table with regards to innovative solutions.