The Importance of Message Authentication Code in SSL/TLS

The Importance of Message Authentication Code in SSL/TLS

Transport Layer Security, better known as SSL/TLS, is an encryption protocol designed to offer secure communications over the internet. As an encryption method, SSL works on the basis of digital certificates, which are digitally signed with public keys. SSL uses the Diffie- Dahper algorithm that provides random access to the private key. The most commonly used and the most efficient way to establish secure socket layer is by using the Hypertext Transfer Protocol, or HTTP. HTTPS is a secure way to transfer large groups of data, which is done via Internet connections.
Techviral Hacker Noon profile picture

@hackaim
Techviral

I'm an IT Graduate with more doing web Designing and Development, SEO, And Blogging. http://techviral.tech/

by Techviral
