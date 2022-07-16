7 Reasons Why Everyone Should Use a VPN

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a service that creates a secure, encrypted connection over a network. This allows private data to be transmitted securely over the internet, keeping it safe from prying eyes. VPNs offer strong encryption, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to intercept private data. This is especially important when using public wifi, as these networks are often unsecured and easy to access. Using a VPN, you can browse the internet anonymously and prevent websites and apps from tracking your data.





A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a service that creates a secure, encrypted connection over a network. This allows private data to be transmitted securely over the internet, keeping it safe from prying eyes. From business owners to normal individuals, anyone can benefit from using a VPN.





Listed below are the top benefits of using a VPN:





1. Protection from hackers

VPNs offer strong encryption, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to intercept private data. Most VPNs now offer AES 256-bit encryption (the strongest available). This is especially important when using public wifi, as these networks are often unsecured and easy to access. This puts your sensitive information at risk. Personal data was involved in 45% of breaches in 2021, says a report by Verizon.





By using a VPN, you can browse the internet safely without worrying about your personal data being stolen.





2. Keeps your data safe from your ISP

Your ISP can see everything you do online. This includes the websites you visit, the files you download, and even the messages you send. While most ISPs claim they don’t keep track of this data, a study by FTC shows that ISPs log a massive amount of data. This data can be shared with third parties for any number of reasons, including advertising.





But with VPNs, all your traffic is encrypted, so your ISP can't see what you do online.





3. Data Privacy from Websites and Apps like Facebook and Google

Websites and apps often track our data for advertising purposes. This includes everything from the ads we see to the products we buy. By using a VPN, you can browse the internet anonymously and prevent websites and apps from tracking your data.





4. Access geo-restricted content

Have you ever tried to access a website or streaming service only to be told that it’s not available in your country? This is because many websites and services are geo-restricted, meaning they can only be accessed from certain countries. But with a VPN, you can bypass these restrictions by connecting to a server in the desired country.





This enables you to access Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Hotstar, Disney+, and several Netflix libraries from anywhere. For example, if a show is streaming exclusively on Netflix Japan, you can use a Japanese VPN server and access region-locked shows.





5. Allows you to torrent safely

Torrenting copyrighted material is illegal in most countries. However, many people still do it, as it’s a convenient way to download files. If you’re caught torrenting, you could be fined or even jailed. But by using a VPN, your identity is hidden, so you'll be safe even if you accidentally downloaded copyrighted material.





6. Savings

You may not know this, but your location can affect the price you see for flights, hotels, and car rentals. This is because companies use your IP address to determine your location. If they think you're in a country where people are willing to pay more, they'll raise the prices.





But if you use a VPN, you can connect to a server in a cheaper country and get the same prices as someone who's actually there.





7. Good for remote workers

If you work remotely, you may be accessing your company's network from unsecured public wifi. This puts your company's data at risk of being intercepted by hackers. But if you use a VPN, your data will be encrypted, so even if hackers do intercept it, they won't be able to read it.





Conclusion

These are just some of the benefits of using a VPN. Whether you’re a business owner or an individual, there’s no reason not to use one. VPNs are affordable and easy to use, and they offer a variety of features that can benefit everyone.