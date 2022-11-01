Search icon
    The Impact of Linux and the GNU Project

    Richard Stallman created the legal, technological and philosophical foundation for the free software movement. Stallman started by writing a replacement for each program and invited the other software developers from within the community to join him. The work GNU itself is a hack, a recursive acronym, and it stands for **GNU - Gnu's Not Unix**. This was a hit at the At&t labs, which owned the Unix operating system and was proprietary. As Stallman saw progress, many software developers started joining him and many other programs.

