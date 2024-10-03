4,792 reads

The Impact of Generative AI on Enterprise Software Development

by
byAditi Godbole@aditigodbole

Passionate Data Science & AI/ML professional.

October 3rd, 2024
featured image - The Impact of Generative AI on Enterprise Software Development
    Speed
    Voice
Aditi Godbole
← Previous

Breaking Barriers in AI: Insights from Aditi Godbole, a Senior Data Scientist at SAP

About Author

Aditi Godbole HackerNoon profile picture
Aditi Godbole@aditigodbole

Passionate Data Science & AI/ML professional.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#generative-ai#enterprise-software#ai#llm#llms#ai-for-enterprise#enterprise-development#software-development

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Aditigodbole

Related Stories