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The Illich Test for AI: Does Your Tool Make You Less Capable Without It?

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byRay Svitla@raysvitla

entrepreneur, strategist, and researcher

February 25th, 2026
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Ray Svitla@raysvitla

entrepreneur, strategist, and researcher

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machine-learning#ai#illich-test#conviviality#radical-monopoly#cognitive-debt#ai-and-cognition#claude-ai-writing#cultural-iatrogenesis

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