The Heart of DolphinScheduler: In-Depth Analysis of the Quartz Scheduling Framework

Quartz is an open-source Java job scheduling framework that provides powerful capabilities for scheduling tasks. In DolphinScheduler, Quartz is used to implement task scheduling and management. DolphinScheduler integrates with Quartz through the
QuartzExecutorImpl class, combining workflow and schedule management operations with Quartz's scheduling framework to achieve task execution.
This article provides a detailed analysis of Quartz's principles and implementation within DolphinScheduler.
QRTZ_JOB_DETAILS and
QRTZ_TRIGGERS are the central tables, defining the relationship between jobs and triggers.
The
QRTZ_TRIGGERS table links with multiple trigger-type tables, such as
QRTZ_SIMPLE_TRIGGERS and
QRTZ_CRON_TRIGGERS, to enable different trigger mechanisms.
QRTZ_FIRED_TRIGGERS records execution history, associating with both the job and trigger tables.
QRTZ_CALENDARS defines calendar exclusion rules for triggers, while
QRTZ_PAUSED_TRIGGER_GRPS manages the pause state of trigger groups.
QRTZ_SCHEDULER_STATE and
QRTZ_LOCKS are used for scheduling coordination in clustered environments, ensuring high availability.
We will focus on the principle analysis of the use of quartz in DolphinScheduler, so the steps for using quartz in DolphinScheduler will be introduced briefly. Generally speaking, there are 4 steps:
org.apache.dolphinscheduler.api.controller.SchedulerController#createSchedule
--org.apache.dolphinscheduler.api.service.impl.SchedulerServiceImpl#insertSchedule
...
Schedule scheduleObj = new Schedule();
Date now = new Date();
scheduleObj.setTenantCode(tenantCode);
scheduleObj.setProjectName(project.getName());
scheduleObj.setProcessDefinitionCode(processDefineCode);
scheduleObj.setProcessDefinitionName(processDefinition.getName());
ScheduleParam scheduleParam = JSONUtils.parseObject(schedule, ScheduleParam.class);
scheduleObj.setCrontab(scheduleParam.getCrontab());
scheduleObj.setTimezoneId(scheduleParam.getTimezoneId());
scheduleObj.setWarningType(warningType);
scheduleObj.setWarningGroupId(warningGroupId);
scheduleObj.setFailureStrategy(failureStrategy);
scheduleObj.setCreateTime(now);
scheduleObj.setUpdateTime(now);
scheduleObj.setUserId(loginUser.getId());
scheduleObj.setUserName(loginUser.getUserName());
scheduleObj.setReleaseState(ReleaseState.OFFLINE);
scheduleObj.setProcessInstancePriority(processInstancePriority);
scheduleObj.setWorkerGroup(workerGroup);
scheduleObj.setEnvironmentCode(environmentCode);
scheduleMapper.insert(scheduleObj);
...
At its core, this operation inserts a new entry into the
schedule table, as shown below:
org.apache.dolphinscheduler.api.controller.SchedulerController#publishScheduleOnline
--org.apache.dolphinscheduler.api.service.impl.SchedulerServiceImpl#onlineScheduler
----org.apache.dolphinscheduler.api.service.impl.SchedulerServiceImpl#doOnlineScheduler
------org.apache.dolphinscheduler.scheduler.quartz.QuartzScheduler#insertOrUpdateScheduleTask
// Simplified code:
JobKey jobKey = QuartzTaskUtils.getJobKey(schedule.getId(), projectId);
Map<String, Object> jobDataMap = QuartzTaskUtils.buildDataMap(projectId, schedule);
String cronExpression = schedule.getCrontab();
String timezoneId = schedule.getTimezoneId();
Date startDate = DateUtils.transformTimezoneDate(schedule.getStartTime(), timezoneId);
Date endDate = DateUtils.transformTimezoneDate(schedule.getEndTime(), timezoneId);
JobDetail jobDetail = newJob(ProcessScheduleTask.class).withIdentity(jobKey).build();
jobDetail.getJobDataMap().putAll(jobDataMap);
scheduler.addJob(jobDetail, false, true);
TriggerKey triggerKey = new TriggerKey(jobKey.getName(), jobKey.getGroup());
CronTrigger cronTrigger = newTrigger()
.withIdentity(triggerKey)
.startAt(startDate)
.endAt(endDate)
.withSchedule(
cronSchedule(cronExpression)
.withMisfireHandlingInstructionIgnoreMisfires()
.inTimeZone(DateUtils.getTimezone(timezoneId)))
.forJob(jobDetail).build();
scheduler.scheduleJob(cronTrigger);
Job Details Table: Stores detailed information about each task.
Trigger Base Table: Stores basic information for all trigger types.
Cron Trigger Table: Stores information about Cron expression triggers.
org.apache.dolphinscheduler.scheduler.quartz.ProcessScheduleTask
protected void executeInternal(JobExecutionContext context) {
JobDataMap dataMap = context.getJobDetail().getJobDataMap();
int projectId = dataMap.getInt(QuartzTaskUtils.PROJECT_ID);
int scheduleId = dataMap.getInt(QuartzTaskUtils.SCHEDULE_ID);
Date scheduledFireTime = context.getScheduledFireTime();
Date fireTime = context.getFireTime();
Command command = new Command();
command.setCommandType(CommandType.SCHEDULER);
command.setExecutorId(schedule.getUserId());
command.setFailureStrategy(schedule.getFailureStrategy());
command.setProcessDefinitionCode(schedule.getProcessDefinitionCode());
command.setScheduleTime(scheduledFireTime);
command.setStartTime(fireTime);
command.setWarningGroupId(schedule.getWarningGroupId());
String workerGroup = StringUtils.isEmpty(schedule.getWorkerGroup()) ? Constants.DEFAULT_WORKER_GROUP
: schedule.getWorkerGroup();
command.setWorkerGroup(workerGroup);
command.setTenantCode(schedule.getTenantCode());
command.setEnvironmentCode(schedule.getEnvironmentCode());
command.setWarningType(schedule.getWarningType());
command.setProcessInstancePriority(schedule.getProcessInstancePriority());
command.setProcessDefinitionVersion(processDefinition.getVersion());
commandService.createCommand(command);
}
Essentially, this is a callback function in Quartz that ultimately generates a
Command.