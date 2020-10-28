The Hacker Noon Diaries: 8 Books that Changed Our Lives

austin

so it’s funny that linh brings up harry potter, because i too have a book by a “problematic” author (read: terrible human).



easily, the book that most shaped me as a person, the one i come back to time after time: Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert Heinlein.



note, Heinlein is a notorious misogynist, going so far as to say most women who are sexually assaulted are “asking for it” (in that book, through the voice of a woman no less). he’s a really awful person in general, and it bums me out that the author of one of my favorite works, one of my former heroes turned out to be terrible. don’t even get me started on harry potter…



but still, this book about a Martian-born human coming to Earth, flouting a kidnapping attempt by the government, trying to assimilate to unfamiliar human customs, and instead converting others to the Martian philosophy and teaching people psychic powers, that somehow appealed to awkward, rebellious teenage-me 😛 no idea how. but regarding the author’s ideas…they seep through in the book. you have to take it with a heaping spoonful of salt, and bear in mind the era it was written in. i’m not making the excuse that “that’s just how things were back then”, i’m saying that being aware of the biases of the time helps to read it now (but don’t pay for it — if you must, use your local library 😉).



ultimately, i think the influence an author’s work has on you, belongs to you and you only. as daniel radcliffe said of rowling and her backwards beliefs, “no one can take that magic away”. harry has spoken, i’m keeping the magic and throwing out the garbage. ✨