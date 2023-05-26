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The greatest figure in ancient astronomy

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byRobert S. Ball@robertsball

I was an Irish astronomer who founded the screw theory.

May 26th, 2023
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Robert S. Ball@robertsball

I was an Irish astronomer who founded the screw theory.

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writing#biography#non-fiction#hackernoon-books#project-gutenberg#books#robert-s.-ball#ebooks#great-astronomers

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