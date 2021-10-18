The Glorious Return of the Conference: Highlights from My First Tech Conference in 2 Years

InsureTech 2021 was held in Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay from October 4 through 6. The energy and excitement at the event were palpable and attendees couldn’t wait to share their success stories, failures, and plans for the future. The speakers were exemplary, with Tyrre Burks, CEO of Players Health standing out because of his strong position: Tackling a niche market successfully and growing market share through class-leading service was more rewarding than winning a tiny piece of the pie in one of the more traditional lines despite the possible comparative value.