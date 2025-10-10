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The Gaming Playbook: How Product Teams Can Drive Growth Through Cross-Industry Mechanic Integration

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bykivanco@kivanco

mobile gaming veteran, product manager, ex-consultant

October 10th, 2025
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kivanco@kivanco

mobile gaming veteran, product manager, ex-consultant

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TOPICS

product-management#product-management#mobile-gaming#user-retention#product-development#gamification#gamification-in-apps#gaming-mechanics#product-led-growth

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