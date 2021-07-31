Hosted by HackerNoon **in partnership with [The Sandbox](https://register.sandbox.game/nft?utm_source=promo&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hackernoon)**, The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest is an opportunity to share your knowledge and opinions on metaverse gaming and the blockchain gaming industry as a whole.\n\n\\\n[Simply submit an article to HackerNoon](https://app.hackernoon.com/new) with the **[#gaming-metaverse](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/gaming-metaverse)** tag, and you’ll be entered in to **win up to $2000** worth of SAND tokens from our **$5800 prize pool each month**, from August 1st to October 31st.\n\n\\\nYou can write about your favorite blockchain games, gaming metaverses, game development, NFTs, play-to-earn platforms, and more. The sooner you submit your story, the higher your chances of winning!\n\n\\\n\n:::info\n**Round 1** **of The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest ends on August 31st. Be sure to submit your story before that date!**\n\n:::\n\n\\\n## Prizes Awarded Each Month\n\n ![Real footage of future contest winners](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/htFSSAp4chhkeyS1S6QLnMQB4v22-3y1a37ux.gif)\n\n$5800 worth of SAND tokens\\* given out to the top 5 stories each month:\n\n\\\n1st Place - $2000 in SAND\n2nd Place - $1500 in SAND\n3rd Place - $1000 in SAND\n4th Place - $800 in SAND\n5th Place - $500 in SAND\n\n\\\n*\\*SAND tokens can be easily converted into other cryptocurrencies or fiat currency on Binance, Uniswap, Crypto.com, and many other marketplaces.*\n\n\\\n## How to Join The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest:\n\n- [ ] [Create your HackerNoon writer account](https://hackernoon.com/signup) (if you don’t have one already)\n- [ ] Write a story about one of the approved topics (see below)\n- [ ] Submit your story with the #gaming-metaverse tag as one of your 8 story tags\n\n\\\nThat’s it! Be sure to **share your story on Twitter and other social media** **to get more views** and increase your chances of winning.\n\n\\\n## The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest Rules & Guidelines\n\n1. Must be 18+ to enter\n2. Story submission must cover at least 1 of the contest topics (see full list below)\\*\n3. Contestants can win more than one prize each month (the more stories you submit, the higher your chances of winning)\n4. Must create a HackerNoon account, as winners will be contacted via email\n\n\\\n### What Topics Can I Write About?\n\n* Metaverses\n* Blockchain Games\n* Game Development\n* Decentralized Gaming\n* Play-to-earn\n* Game Monetization\n* Monetizing Creativity\n* NFTs\n\n\\\n\\*Special consideration will be given to stories that cover [The Sandbox](https://register.sandbox.game/nft?utm_source=promo&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hackernoon) in some way.\n\n### **[View our current submissions](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/gaming-metaverse)** for inspiration.\n\n\\\n## The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest FAQs\n\nGot questions? Good. We have the answers.\n\n| **Q: Who can enter the contest?** |\n|----|\n| A: Anyone over the age of 18. There are no location restrictions. |\n| **Q: Can I write under a penname?** |\n| A: Yes! You can use your real name on your HN profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under. You can also enter the contest as both an individual or as a company writing under a branded account. |\n| **Q:** **How Long Will the Contest Run?** |\n| A: 3 Months (each round lasts 1 month and winners are announced at the end of each month) \\n \\n Round 1: August 1 - August 31, 2021 \\n Round 2: September 1 - September 30, 2021 \\n Round 3: October 1 - October 31, 2021 |\n| **Q: Can I submit more than one entry to the contest?** |\n| A: Yes. Contestants can submit as many #gaming-metaverse stories as they want each month. The more the merrier; the more you submit, the more chances you have of winning. |\n| **Q: How are the winners selected?** |\n| A: Each month, we’ll take the top 10 story submissions that generated the most traffic. Those 10 stories will be voted on by HackerNoon staff and the 5 stories with the most votes win. |\n| **Q: Can I win more than one prize?** |\n| A: Yes! If you submit multiple stories, each has the chance to win. Nominees are selected by total traffic each month and then voted on by our team. If 2 of your submitted stories that month are in the top 10 most-trafficked that month, both of them are eligible to win a prize.Meaning you could potentially bag both first and second place in the contest if 2 of your stories make it to the top 10. |\n| **Q: If I win a prize in round 1, can I still submit another entry into round 2?** |\n| A: Absolutely! Please feel free to enter each round of the competition |\n\n\n---\n\n## Good luck! We look forward to reading your submissions.\n\n\\\n> The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest is hosted by HackerNoon in partnership with **[The Sandbox.](https://register.sandbox.game/nft?utm_source=promo&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hackernoon)** Submit your #gaming-metaverse story today for your chance to win up to **$5800 in [SAND tokens.](https://research.binance.com/en/projects/the-sandbox)**\n\n\\\n