    The game of billiards has destroyed my naturally sweet dispositionby@twain

    The game of billiards has destroyed my naturally sweet disposition

    by Mark Twain
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    featured image - The game of billiards has destroyed my naturally sweet disposition
    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture

    Mark Twain's Speeches by Mark Twain, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. BILLIARDS

    BILLIARDS

              Mr. Clemens attended a billiard tourney on the evening of April
          24, 1906, and was called on to tell a story.


    The game of billiards has destroyed my naturally sweet disposition. Once, when I was an underpaid reporter in Virginia City, whenever I wished to play billiards I went out to look for an easy mark. One day a stranger came to town and opened a billiard parlor. I looked him over casually. When he proposed a game, I answered, “All right.”


    “Just knock the balls around a little so that I can get your gait,” he said; and when I had done so, he remarked: “I will be perfectly fair with you. I’ll play you left-handed.” I felt hurt, for he was cross-eyed, freckled, and had red hair, and I determined to teach him a lesson. He won first shot, ran out, took my half-dollar, and all I got was the opportunity to chalk my cue.


    “If you can play like that with your left hand,” I said, “I’d like to see you play with your right.”


    “I can’t,” he said. “I’m left-handed.”


    About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books.


    This book is part of the public domain. Mark Twain (2004). Mark Twain's Speeches. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved October 2022 https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/3188/pg3188-images.html


    This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture
    Mark Twain@twain
    American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.
    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

