SEVENTIETH BIRTHDAY
ADDRESS AT A DINNER GIVEN BY COLONEL GEORGE HARVEY AT
DELMONICO’S, DECEMBER 5, 1905, TO CELEBRATE THE SEVENTIETH
ANNIVERSARY OF MR. CLEMENS’ BIRTH
Mr. Howells introduced Mr. Clemens:
“Now, ladies and gentlemen, and Colonel Harvey, I will try not
to be greedy on your behalf in wishing the health of our
honored and, in view of his great age, our revered guest. I
will not say, ‘Oh King, live forever!’ but ‘Oh King, live as
long as you like!’” [Amid great applause and waving of napkins
all rise and drink to Mark Twain.]