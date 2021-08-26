The Future Trends of Back Office Operations

50% of failed hedge funds are due to operational issues, according to Capco study. Back office operations are responsible for accounting, compliance, admin, reconciliation, and reporting teams. The hedge fund industry is one with the industries that transitioned to digitalization. The most affected department by these evolving changes is back office operations. Here are the leading future trends in the hedge funds industry that aim to solve the gaps in flexibility, operational risks, transparency, and accountability. Artificial Intelligence is the stepping stone to streamline operations.