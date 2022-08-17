The Future of Web3 With Vitalii Vinogradov, Founder of liveapp

Building new Web
Hey HackerNoon Readers! I’m Vitalii Vinogradov and I’m a Product Manager at Revolut and a Founder of liveapp.
I started my path in tech more than 8 years ago by building an online shop with my college friends using a WordPress template)
Many things have changed since that time and for the last 3 years I’m working mostly with biometrics and digital ID products, currently at Revolut where I’m working on digital onboarding experience for more than 20 million of Revolut’s users
Also, I’m a founder of liveapp, the momentary video app which helps you to share what’s happening around you instantly
Launched one of the world's first Cloud Face Recognition platforms at Ivideon (3.5 million users). Delivered the world's best biometrics products at NtechLab (G20 best AI startup). Prepared hundreds of students as a product management teacher. Launched my own startup - liveapp. Building digital onboarding at Revolut (The World’s Top 10 Most Valuable Startups)
Basically, I would diversify my assets across my own startup (small communities social tech) and third-party shares if it is possible. In third-party ones, I would diversify my portfolio between AI, Web3 and VR/AR-related companies (see below why)
In my opinion, there are four most significant tech trends today
Of course, we as humankind have some risks with such fast tech evolution mainly because it’s possible to skip some important ethical or security parts of what we are building (hello, Matrix and Machine war). But the results we get in terms of growing people's productivity are unbelievable in my opinion so the risks are covered enough and let’s be optimistic about the Machine war)
I trust independent companies first of all, which don’t rely heavily on the governments and focus on changing the world for the better rather than making money from people (money is important as a strict success indicator but not a mission or goal)
Recently the first quantum computers programming guide was released by Los Alamos National Laboratory. That’s my first book on a queue to read on a weekend)
Don’t waste your time on things that don’t move you forward
Don’t waste others’ time on things that don’t move them forward