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The Future of Music: Why Web3 Needs Creator-Led Environments

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byBurr Media@swedeyburr

Journalist, writer and media expert

May 18th, 2023
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Burr Media@swedeyburr

Journalist, writer and media expert

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TOPICS

media#music-industry#music-nft#music-technology#music-platform#generative-music#innovation#web3#web3-music

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