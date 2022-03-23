The Future of Gaming Writing Contest by Megafans x HackerNoon

Official account for all the writing contests powered by Hacker Noon.
Megafans in collaboration with HackerNoon is excited to host The Future of Gaming Writing Contest.
Entering the contest is quite easy. Just
$5300 and 2 exclusive Megafans NFTs given out to the top 5 stories each month:
Play-to-earn
Blockchain games
Metaverse
NFTs
Esports
Gaming & Mobile Gaming
Web2 & Web 3
Extra consideration will be given to stories that cover Megafans in some way.
You can use this template to enter The Future of Gaming Writing Contest.
Anyone over the age of 18. There are no location restrictions.
Yes! You can use your real name on your HN profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under.
For 3 months!
Round 1: April 1 - April 30, 2022
Round 2: May 1 - May 31, 2022
Round 3: June 1 - June 30, 2022
Of course. Each story submission shall be considered a new entry into the writing contest
Each month, we’ll take the top 10 story submissions that generated the most traffic. Those 10 stories will be voted on by HackerNoon staff and the 5 stories with the most votes will win.
Yes! If you submit multiple stories, each has the chance to win.
Nominees are selected by total traffic each month and then voted on by our team. If 2 of your submitted stories that month are in the top 10 most-read that month, both of them are eligible to win a prize.
Meaning you could potentially bag both first and second place in the contest if 2 of your stories make it to the top 10.
Absolutely! Please enter the contest every month that it runs!
Enter the contest today! Waiting for some kick-ass Future of Gaming stories from y’all!
