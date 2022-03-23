The Future of Gaming Writing Contest by Megafans x HackerNoon

Megafans in collaboration with HackerNoon is excited to host The Future of Gaming Writing Contest The contest runs from April 1 to June 30th. The Monthly Prize Pool will be $5300 and 2 exclusive Megafans NFTs given out to the top 5 stories each month. Each month, the top 10 stories will be voted on and the 5 stories with the most votes will win. If you submit multiple stories, each has the chance to win a prize.

Official account for all the writing contests powered by Hacker Noon.

Entering the contest is quite easy. Just submit your article to HackerNoon with the #future-of-gaming tag, and you’ll be entered in to win up to $1750 plus exclusive Megafans NFTS from our $5300 prize pool each month, from April 1st to June 30th.

The Monthly Prize Pool

$5300 and 2 exclusive Megafans NFTs given out to the top 5 stories each month:



1st Place - $1750 + Megafans NFT 2nd Place - $1250 + Megafans NFT 3rd Place - $1000 4th Place - $800 5th Place - $500

The Future of Gaming Writing Contest Rules & Guidelines

Must be 18+ to enter

Must create a HackerNoon account , as winners will be contacted via email

, as winners will be contacted via email Story content can be any original story about The Future of Gaming, where the industry is headed, and these related topics: Play-to-earn Blockchain games Metaverse NFTs Esports Gaming & Mobile Gaming Web2 & Web 3





Extra consideration will be given to stories that cover Megafans in some way.





View our current submissions for inspiration .





You can use this template to enter The Future of Gaming Writing Contest.

Who Can Enter the Contest?

Anyone over the age of 18. There are no location restrictions.

Can I Write Under a Pen Name?

Yes! You can use your real name on your HN profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under.

How Long Will the Contest Run?

For 3 months!





Round 1: April 1 - April 30, 2022

Round 2: May 1 - May 31, 2022

Round 3: June 1 - June 30, 2022





Can I submit more than one entry to the contest?

Of course. Each story submission shall be considered a new entry into the writing contest

How are the winners selected?

Each month, we’ll take the top 10 story submissions that generated the most traffic. Those 10 stories will be voted on by HackerNoon staff and the 5 stories with the most votes will win.





Can I win more than one prize?

Yes! If you submit multiple stories, each has the chance to win.



Nominees are selected by total traffic each month and then voted on by our team. If 2 of your submitted stories that month are in the top 10 most-read that month, both of them are eligible to win a prize.





Meaning you could potentially bag both first and second place in the contest if 2 of your stories make it to the top 10.

If I win a prize in round 1, can I still submit another entry into round 2?

Absolutely! Please enter the contest every month that it runs!





Message from the Sponsor





Good Luck Gamers!

Enter the contest today! Waiting for some kick-ass Future of Gaming stories from y’all!

















