    The Fifth Dimension: Worlds Beyond Measure

    Tommy Reames and his ally Smithers delve into an interdimensional adventure to rescue their friends from the Ragged Men. Using a unique contraption, they navigate strange landscapes and confront unknown dangers while unraveling the secrets of different dimensions. Facing threats from both mysterious creatures and a ruthless gangster, their mission becomes a race against time to save their friends and safeguard the stability of multiple worlds.
