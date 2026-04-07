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The Fencing Gap: Why Your Distributed Lock Isn't Safe (and How to Fix It)

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bySaumya Tyagi@saumyatyagi

Loves cricket and distributed systems.

April 7th, 2026
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Saumya Tyagi@saumyatyagi

Loves cricket and distributed systems.

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TOPICS

cloud#distributed-systems#distributed-locks#system-design#backend-engineering#dynamodb-lock-client#redis-redlock-issues#zookeeper-distributed-locks#microservices-data-consistency

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