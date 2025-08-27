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Bridging Backend Engineering with AI: The Rise of the Intelligent Platform Engineer

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byKashvi Pandey@kashvipandey

Kashvi Pandey Press Releases

August 27th, 2025
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programming#backend-engineering#intelligent-platform-engineer#ai-in-backend-systems#saurabh-atri#rag-pipelines#ai-automation-in-finance#cloud-native-ai#good-company

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