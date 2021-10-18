The Fastest-Growing Service-Based Industries in 2021

The service-based industry has seen some interesting changes in the past few years that will continue to shape the market for years to come. A report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected that every year, more than 300,000 new jobs will be created in this sector with an average growth rate of 20% until 2022. One of the most important drivers for this trend is increasing demand from millennials who are looking for a higher quality work-life balance which can be offered through services rather than traditional manufacturing or knowledge-based economy sectors.