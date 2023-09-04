Search icon
    THE EXPLOSION AND ITS RESULTSby@julesverne

    THE EXPLOSION AND ITS RESULTS

    The next day, which was the twenty-seventh of August, was a date celebrated in our wondrous subterranean journey. I never think of it even now, but I shudder with horror. My heart beats wildly at the very memory of that awful day. From this time forward, our reason, our judgment, our human ingenuity, have nothing to do with the course of events. We are about to become the plaything of the great phenomena of the earth! At six o'clock we were all up and ready. The dreaded moment was arriving when we were about to seek an opening into the interior of the earth by means of gunpowder. What would be the consequences of breaking through the crust of the earth?
    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

