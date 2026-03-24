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The Ethereum Beacon Chain as a State Machine

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byIsaac Akhigbe@bourdillion

Blockchain Protocol Engineer, building with rust and solidity

March 24th, 2026
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Isaac Akhigbe

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Isaac Akhigbe@bourdillion

Blockchain Protocol Engineer, building with rust and solidity

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web3#ethereum#ethereum-beacon-chain#ethereum-proof-of-stake#beaconstate-explained#ethereum-consensus-layer#gasper-protocol#blockchain-state-machine#hackernoon-top-story

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