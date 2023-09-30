Search icon
    The escape.

    The escape.

    Miss Jenny, sitting at the poop of the “Dolphin,” was anxiously waiting the captain’s return; when the latter went up to her she could not utter a word, but her eyes questioned James Playfair more eagerly than her lips could have done. The latter, with Crockston’s help, informed the young girl of the facts relating to her father’s imprisonment. He said that he had carefully broached the subject of the prisoners of war to Beauregard, but as the General did not seem disposed at all in their favour, he had thought it better to say no more about it, but think the matter over again. “Since Mr. Halliburtt is not free in the town, his escape will be more difficult; but I will finish my task, and I promise you, Miss Jenny, that the ‘Dolphin’ shall not leave Charleston, without having your father on board.” “Thank you, Mr. James; I thank you with my whole heart.”
    Jules Verne

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

