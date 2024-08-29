Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Elusive Abundance of Primordial Black Holesby@phenomenology
    110 reads

    The Elusive Abundance of Primordial Black Holes

    by Phenomenology TechnologyAugust 29th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Determining the abundance of primordial black holes (PBHs) is challenging due to the complexities of formation probability, nonlinear perturbation theory, and mass function calculations. This section highlights these challenges and the need for further study in PBH research.
    featured image - The Elusive Abundance of Primordial Black Holes
    Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Antonio Riotto, Département de Physique Theorique, Universite de Geneve, 24 quai Ansermet, CH-1211 Geneve 4, Switzerland and Gravitational Wave Science Center (GWSC), Universite de Geneve, CH-1211 Geneva, Switzerland;

    (2) Joe Silk, Institut d’Astrophysique, UMR 7095 CNRS, Sorbonne Universite, 98bis Bd Arago, 75014 Paris, France, Department of Physics and Astronomy, The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore MD 21218, USA, and Beecroft Institute of Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology, Department of Physics, University of Oxford, Oxford OX1 3RH, UK.

    Abstract and 1 Introduction

    2 Some open questions

    2.1 What is the abundance of PBHs?

    2.2 What is the effect of PBH clustering?

    2.3 What fraction of the currently observed GW events can be ascribed to PBHs?

    2.4 Are PBHs the Dark Matter?

    3 The PBH Roadmap

    3.1 High redshift mergers

    3.2 Sub-solar PBHs

    3.3 Plugging the pair instability gap with PBH?

    3.4 PBH eccentricity, 3.5 PBH spin and 3.6 Future gamma-ray telescopes

    4 Conclusions and References

    2.1 What is the abundance of PBHs?

    The formation of a PBH in the early universe is a rare event and knowing the precise formation probability represents, even nowadays, a challenge. This issue is of fundamental importance as the formation probability is one of the key ingredients to calculate the current PBH abundance and mass function which not only enter in many observables, such as the merger rate of BH binaries, but which are also routinely used to express current constraints from various observations.


    To illustrate the difficulty in assessing the precise abundance of PBHs, let us consider the most standard scenario in the literature where the PBHs are formed by the collapse of large inhomogeneities generated during the inflationary stage. The latter delivers a stochastic quantity, the curvature perturbation ζ on super horizon scales, whose properties are known statistically. As we mentioned, PBHs are rare events which require a given observable, e.g. the density contrast δ or the compaction function C, to be above a typically large critical value. This implies that the calculation of the PBH abundance requires going beyond linear perturbation theory and the knowledge of the tail of the probability where the latter is typically far from being a simple Gaussian distribution. Nonlinearities enter into the game even when the initial curvature perturbation is Gaussian (which is typically not) because of the nonlinear relation between the over density/compaction function an the curvature perturbation itself. The logic chain is (in radiation)




    but no calculation exists in the literature so far and no understanding of why the volume average of the compaction function has a critical threshold which does not depend on the profile. Even without the need of mentioning other possible problems, e.g. dealing with the nonlinearities entering in the radiation transfer function when perturbations re-enter the horizon [3] or the need to deal with the phenomenon of operator mixing [4], we believe the calculation of the PBH abundance in the standard scenario is still an open issue which deserves further study. The same is true in alternative mechanisms to generate the PBHs, e.g. in supercooled first-order phase transitions [5] where the threshold criterion does not suffice.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
    Phenomenology Technology@phenomenology
    Phenomenology explores the depths of consciousness, fostering a deeper understanding of the world.
    Read my storiesLeading Phenomenology Research

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #black-holes #black-hole-physics #primordial-black-holes #gravitational-wave-astronomy #high-redshift-astronomy #black-hole-mergers #black-hole-clustering #pbh-mass-function

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring Gauge-Higgs Inflation with Extra Dimensions: Abstract and Introduction
    by phenomenology
    Jun 05, 2024
    #cosmology
    Article Thumbnail
    The Future of Primordial Black Holes: Open Questions and Roadmap
    by phenomenology
    Aug 29, 2024
    #black-holes
    Article Thumbnail
    Open Questions on the Future of Primordial Black Holes
    by phenomenology
    Aug 29, 2024
    #black-holes
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is the Effect of PBH Clustering?
    by phenomenology
    Aug 29, 2024
    #black-holes
    Article Thumbnail
    What Fraction of the Currently Observed GW Events Can Be Ascribed to PBHs?
    by phenomenology
    Aug 29, 2024
    #black-holes
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas