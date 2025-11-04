The “Dumb Home” is Returning

Ours is an era of interconnectedness, where refrigerators can reorder groceries, doorbells stream 4K videos to our phones wherever we are, and light bulbs change colors with the touch of a button. All this technology in our homes has generated a quiet rebellion of people who feel they have had enough of the relentless infiltration of our safe spaces by too many gadgets and too much technology. Enter the “dumb home.” This old-new concept has followers stripping away technology and replacing smart sensors, voice assistants, always-connected connectivity of numerous digital devices – for analog devices. They want tangible experiences and authenticity without the constant distractions and connectivity of the digital world. For those with money, this simplicity, once cheap, is now the expensive choice. Dumb light switches, mechanical locks, and real doorbells are becoming the rage, and the price tag is high. Those who want to avoid hi-tech, digital baby monitors, infamous for data leaks, can now purchase analog monitors that transmit sound only, no video. While for years the craze was for screens, now consumers want buttons and knobs. consumers want buttons and knobs These consumers, especially Gen Z and millennials who grew up with non-stop digital tech, now want to reduce screen time and constant notifications. What they crave are single-purpose analog devices like MP3 players for music which help regain focus and avoid the “brain drain” associated with smartphones and apps. The digital experience unfortunately eliminates the physical experience so familiar to those born of earlier generations. Whether it is the weight of a book, the texture of a vinyl record sleeve, or the clickety-clack of a mechanical typewriter, there is something to be said about the emotional and psychological reward of handling these non-digital objects. The “perfect” nature of digital media, with its flawless AI-rendered images and seamless streaming, has now led to a craving for the raw and the unedited. The graininess of film photos, the crackle of vinyl, the inherent imperfections of analog are seen as more authentic and personal. There’s nothing like flipping through cassettes and CD’s and listening to analog music without the algorithmic curation, targeted ads, or subscription demands. In our fast-paced world, slowing down is becoming a luxury. Perhaps we will return to letter writing and shooting a roll of film. The resurging interest in dumb phones, basic calculators, and traditional alarm clocks is growing. Sales of vinyl records are growing, as are 35mm film cameras and mechanical watches. Even physical book sales are growing, as the popularity of journaling and handwritten activities gain popularity. resurging interest in dumb phones Sales of vinyl records are growing physical book sales are growing Young consumers today seek a better balance between the efficiency of the digital world and the grounded, human-centric experience provided by hands-on analog technology. It will be interesting to see how far this goes.