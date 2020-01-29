The Dirty Code Problem: Improve Your Game with Good Naming Practices

The Rule: Whenever you name a variable, function, or class, ask if it is concise, honest, expressive, and complete.

The Explanation

Consistently writing good names is hard, but reading and understanding bad names is harder. Using good names means we allow our reader to stop reading at higher levels of abstraction, without digging into details to understand how something works. In a small code base it isn't too expensive to dig into internals, but once a code base grows into the tens of thousands of lines or more, it's unreasonable for us to expect our readers to read it all.

While there are some different rules for naming variables, functions, and classes, there are also 4 basic commonalities. Names should be:

Concise: They should not be wasteful. This means we don't add on meaningless words or unnecessary context. Honest: They should not lie. This means a name should not hide, or misinform on any part of what it represents. Expressive: They should express intent. This means a name should accurately and clearly describe what it represents. Complete: The shouldn't use short forms or acronyms. This means we don't expect our readers to know the same encodings that we do.

That being said, we should discuss the difference between names for variables, names, and classes.

Variable Names

A variable name should be based on how the variable should be used and not with it's type (I will follow more on this in a later article about not encoding type into names). This not only helps readability but also lets a reader what can be done with the variable.

An example of a terrible variable name might look like:

final List<Integer> valueList = new ArrayList<>();

value , which is meaningless (breaking Rule 1, be Concise) and the word List which encodes type. Together, these words convey no intent, breaking rule 3, be Expressive. Furthermore, encoding the type like this opens us to the risk where we end up with code that looks like: Here the author used the word, which is meaningless (breaking Rule 1, be Concise) and the wordwhich encodes type. Together, these words convey no intent, breaking rule 3, be Expressive. Furthermore, encoding the type like this opens us to the risk where we end up with code that looks like:

final Set<Integer> valueList = new HashSet<>();

Because someone decided using a set was better than a list, we have a meaningless word combined with a lie (Violating my second rule; be Honest). Remembering to also rename the variable would have been nice, but it's an easy mistake to make.

A better name would look like:

final List<Integer> accountIdsToLookup = new ArrayList<>();

accountIds but also does not tie us to an underlying data structure. I recommend this for all iterable type objects. Furthermore, this name is expressive, as it indicates what the variable contains and what it should be used for. This name indicates that there are multiple values through the plurality ofbut also does not tie us to an underlying data structure. I recommend this for all iterable type objects. Furthermore, this name is expressive, as it indicates what the variable contains and what it should be used for.

keysToValues or valuesByKeys . For key-value data structures like maps (dictionaries, etc.) I recommend naming schemes likeor

final Map<Integer, Account> accountsMap = new HashMap<>(); // bad final Map<Integer, Account> accountsById = new HashMap<>(); // good

Note how the second line informs you about the meaning of both the key and the value. The first also encodes the map type into the name which will have to change if we switch to a different Key-Value storage scheme (Don't Encode Type into names).

Function Names

A function name should be an action (a Verb) not a thing (a Noun). Functions execute change, naming them after things is dishonest. Furthermore, functions are the driving steps of the story or your program, so when we read each step, we want it to read as if something is changing. Actions denote change.

A bad function name can be seen in this class:

public class Company { private final String name; private final int taxId; public Company ( final String name, final int taxId) { this .name = name; this .taxId = taxId; } public String json () { return new StringBuilder() .append( "{" ) .append( "'name': " + this .name) .append( "," ) .append( "'taxId': " + this .taxId) .append( "}" ) .build(); } }

json here reads as if it is a property of the class instead of a function. It is not named as a doer, but rather a thing, which is dishonest (Breaking rule 2). A better name would be something like to_json which indicates that the function is taking some action on the Company class of which it is a member. The functionhere reads as if it is a property of the class instead of a function. It is not named as a doer, but rather a thing, which is dishonest (Breaking rule 2). A better name would be something likewhich indicates that the function is taking some action on theclass of which it is a member.

StringBuilder here to convert this class to JSON (Javascript Object Notation). As a side note, the authors are using ahere to convert this class to JSON (Javascript Object Notation).

This makes for an easy example, and I have indeed seen this in the real world, but it is not the recommended method.

Class Names

There are two types of classes, data structures and actors (I'll discuss this further in a later article about not building hybrids), and each should be named differently.

Actor Classes

Actors should be named after what they are intended to do. This is much easier if they are only able to do one thing (and I'll discuss this later in an article about doing one thing).

An example of a poorly named actor might be:

public class Authentication { ... public boolean validateSession ( final Session session) { ... } }

validateSession it will read poorly like: In this case, it appears that the class denotes an authentication data-structure, and as such, we expect it to have some accessors and/or properties but not any abilities. When we see the function call-siteit will read poorly like:

final Authentication authentication = new Authentication(...); ... if (authentication.validateSession(session)) { ... }

Authenticator : This would read significantly less awkward if I swapped out the class name to

final Authenticator authenticator = new Authenticator(...); ... if (authenticator.validateSession(session)) { ... }

Authenticator is an actor, where having responsibilities makes sense. By its name, it is clear that theis an actor, where having responsibilities makes sense.

Data Structures

Data structures can be generic or specific. A generic data structure can hold and give access to any other type of data (for example a List can be a List of Integers). A specific data structure holds a very carefully designed scheme of information (for example a Customer object).

HashMap , TreeSet , and LinkedList in Java. A generic should be named after how they can be accessed. Words like Map, List, or Set are helpful in this way. Most languages come with built in generics like, andin Java.

Specific data structure objects should be named after the object they encapsulate, and not Actors.

A badly named specific data structure might look like:

public class Authenticator { ... public String getSessionKey () { return this .sessionKey; } }

getSessionKey makes us think this function is doing something (like accessing a database). Instead, a better class name would be Authentication so that the call-site reads nicely as: From the name, this class appears to be an actor, which means a call tomakes us think this function is doing something (like accessing a database). Instead, a better class name would beso that the call-site reads nicely as:

final Authentication authentication = new Authentication(...); ... final String sessionKey = authentication.getSessionKey();

sessionKey property of the authentication data structure. Note how it's much more apparent this function is only accessing theproperty of thedata structure.

The Example

In our example we are looking at code designed to calculate a score for a given bowling game. A game of bowling is defined as a series of ten frames. For each frame a player gets two rolls to attempt to knock down as many pins as possible. Usually, there are a total of ten pins. If a player knocks down 4 pins on their first roll, and 4 pins on their second, they are given a score of 8 for that frame.

If a player knocks down all the pins on the first roll it is called a strike. A strike is worth 10 points plus the value from the next two rolls. If a player doesn't knock down all of their pins in their first roll, but proceeds to do this with their second roll, it is called a spare. A spare is worth 10 points plus the value from the next roll.

The final frame of the game (the tenth frame) works a bit differently. A player can roll up to three times, getting a fresh set of pins if they strike or spare. If the player gets neither a strike or spare in the tenth frame they will only get to roll twice.

To model the input of this problem into our example we are taking a list of frames, each of which is represented by a list of the count of pins knocked down. An example input (represented in JSON) might look like:

[[ 4 , 4 ], [ 10 ], [ 3 , 7 ], [ 10 ], [ 10 ], [ 10 ], [ 10 ], [ 10 ], [ 10 ], [ 2 , 8 , 5 ]]

In this game, the user knocked down a total of 8 pins in their first frame. They then got a strike in the second frame, and a spare in the third. The player then bowled a series of perfect frames (all strikes) until the last frame where they got a spare followed by knocking 5 pins down. The total score for this game is 225.

Because this code was written to power a game board display at a bowling alley, the example also handles incomplete games. The input for an incomplete game might look like:

[[ 4 , 4 ], [ 10 ], [ 3 ]]

This is just the beginning of the completed game above, but at this point the score is 24.

I am going to start by showing you the complete code written to solve this problem. This code works, and has an okay design, but the naming is atrocious. I will then iteratively walk through the parts of the code, cleaning up the naming with discussions on why I make the changes I do. Finally I will display the cleaned up code in its entirety.

The hope is that, when you compare the original code to the cleaned up code, you will agree it is much easier to follow, despite the fact that I am only applying the rules of good naming from this chapter.

The Dirty Code

public static class Consts { public static int PPF = 10 ; public static int NOF = 10 ; } public class BowlingScore { private final FrameBuilder frameBuilder; private final RollPropagation rollPropagation; public BowlingScore ( final FrameBuilder frameBuilder, final RollPropagation rollPropagation ) { this .frameBuilder = frameBuilder; this .rollPropagation = rollPropagation; } public static BowlingScore build () { return new BowlingScore( new FrameBuilder(), new RollPropagation()); } public int calcScore ( final List<List<Integer>> rollPairList) { final List<Frame> values = new ArrayList<>(); for ( final List<Integer> rollPair : rollPairList) { this .rollPropagation.add(rollPair); values.add( this .frameBuilder.func( rollPair, this .rollPropagation) ); } return values.stream().reduce( 0 , (s, f) -> s + f.score()); } } public class RollPropagation { private List<Subscriber> strikes = new ArrayList<>(); public void add ( final Subscriber subscriber) { this .strikes.add(subscriber); } public void callbacks ( final List<Integer> rollValues) { for ( final int r : rollValues) { for ( final Subscriber strike : this .strikes) { strike.run(r) } } } } public class FrameBuilder { private int count = 0 ; public Frame func ( final List<Integer> rollValues, final RollPropagation rollPropagation ) { this .count += 1 ; if ( this .lf()) { return new Final(rollValues); } if ( this .ifr(rollValues)) { return new Incomplete(rollValues[ 0 ]) } if ( this .sf(rollValues)) { final Strike strike = new Strike(); rollPropagation.add(strike); return strike; } if ( this .sf2(rollValues)) { final Spare spare = new Spare(); rollPropagation.add(spare); return spare; } return new NonTen(rollValues[ 0 ], rollValues[ 1 ]) } private boolean lf () { return this .count == Consts.NOF; } private boolean ifr ( final List<Integer> rollValues) { return rollValues.length() == 1 && rollValues[ 0 ] != Consts.PPF; } private boolean sf ( final List<Integer> rollValues) { return rollValues.length() == 1 && rollValues[ 0 ] == Consts.PPF; } private boolean sf2 ( final List<Integer> rollValues) { return rollValues[ 0 ] + rollValues[ 1 ] == Consts.PPF; } } public interface Subscriber { public void run ( final int r) ; } public interface Frame { public int score () ; } public class Strike implements Subscriber , Frame { private int score = Consts.PPF; private int count = 0 ; @Override public int score () { return this .score; } @Override public void run ( final int r) { if ( this .count < 2 ) { this .score += r; this .count += 1 ; } } } public class Spare implements Subscriber , Frame { private int score = Consts.PPF; private boolean off = false ; @Override public int score () { return this .score; } @Override public void run ( final int roll) { if (! this .off) { this .score += roll; this .addedBonus = true ; } } } public class Incomplete implements Frame { private final int fr; public Incomplete ( final int fr) { this .fr = fr; } @Override public int score () { return this .fr; } } public class NonTen implements Frame { private final int fr; private final int sr; public NonTen ( final int fr, final int sr) { this .fr = fr; this .sr = sr; } @Override public int score () { return this .fr + this .sr; } } public class Final implements Frame { private final int score; public Final ( final List<Integer> frame) { this .score = frame.stream().reduce( 0 , Integer::sum); } @Override public int score () { return this .score; } }

The Iterative Improvements

Consts class. For each, I will identify what it does, the problems with its names, and then present an improved version. I will work through the classes from the top down of the above code, starting with theclass. For each, I will identify what it does, the problems with its names, and then present an improved version.

The Consts Class

There is a storied argument about using constants versus configuration for values such as the ones stored in this class, but my mission here isn't to discuss the design but rather the naming. The class looks like this:

public static class Consts { public static int PPF = 10 ; public static int NOF = 10 ; }

Consts , is a short-form. While it seems pretty clear that this class is meant to hold constants, the short-form doesn't save us much (3 letters) so why bother risking ambiguity? This name violates my rule of completeness, and so I will change it to Constants . The name of the class,, is a short-form. While it seems pretty clear that this class is meant to hold constants, the short-form doesn't save us much (3 letters) so why bother risking ambiguity? This name violates my rule of completeness, and so I will change it to

PPF to PINS_PER_FRAME and NOF to NUMBER_OF_FRAMES to correct this. Also, the authors are using acronyms for the constant in this class. These acronyms violate both my rules of completeness and expressiveness. Without digging into the rest of the code, how are we to know what these variables mean? I will renametoandtoto correct this.

public static class Constants { public static int PINS_PER_FRAME = 10 ; public static int NUMBER_OF_FRAMES = 10 ; }

The BowlingScore Class

BowlingScore.build().calcScore(...) , passing the input into the calcScore function. This is the main entry point for using the example. A user would use one of these by writing, passing the input into the calcScore function.

The class currently looks like:

public class BowlingScore { private final FrameBuilder frameBuilder; private final RollPropagation rollPropagation; public BowlingScore ( final FrameBuilder frameBuilder, final RollPropagation rollPropagation) { this .frameBuilder = frameBuilder; this .rollPropagation = rollPropagation; } public static BowlingScore build () { return new BowlingScore( new FrameBuilder(), new RollPropagation()) } public int calcScore ( final List<List<Integer>> rollPairList) { final List<Frame> values = new ArrayList<>(); for ( final List<Integer> rollPair : rollPairList) { this .rollPropagation.add(rollPair); values.add( this .frameBuilder.func( rollPair, this .rollPropagation)); } return values.stream().reduce( 0 , (s, f) -> s + f.score()); } }

BowlingScore does not communicate that this class is an actor. Rather, this class sounds like a data-structure which contains the score for a bowling game. It is surprising to find that this class has responsibilities (like calcScore ) and reading the usage at the call-site is pretty awkward. From the outside, does the build method build the score itself? The name of the classdoes not communicate that this class is an actor. Rather, this class sounds like a data-structure which contains the score for a bowling game. It is surprising to find that this class has responsibilities (like) and reading the usage at the call-site is pretty awkward. From the outside, does themethod build the score itself?

build and calcScore ? To fix this I will rename this class to an actor called BowlingScorer . It's a tiny fix, but the call-site should be much clearer now, showing that the build method builds a BowlingScorer and the calcScore then calculates a games score. What is the separation of concerns betweenand? To fix this I will rename this class to an actor called. It's a tiny fix, but the call-site should be much clearer now, showing that themethod builds aand thethen calculates a games score.

build . This name gives us no context on why I should use it over calling the bare constructor. We have to actually read the definition to see that it sets a default FrameBuilder and RollPropagation object. I can improve the expressiveness of this name by calling it fromDefaultBuilderAndPropagation . The next name that I should address is the method. This name gives us no context on why I should use it over calling the bare constructor. We have to actually read the definition to see that it sets a defaultandobject. I can improve the expressiveness of this name by calling it

calcScore which is a short-form for calculateScore . This violates my rule of completeness, so I will rename it appropriately. I also need to address the function namewhich is a short-form for. This violates my rule of completeness, so I will rename it appropriately.

rollPairList . It is likely this name derived from a type that changed. The author probably started by writing this code so that every frame took exactly two elements, allowing them to use a tuple type, which they called a pair. However, once they discovered that the last frame can contain three rolls, they changed the type to a list of lists. Not surprisingly, they forgot to update the name. I should also change the parameter name. It is likely this name derived from a type that changed. The author probably started by writing this code so that every frame took exactly two elements, allowing them to use a tuple type, which they called a pair. However, once they discovered that the last frame can contain three rolls, they changed the type to a list of lists. Not surprisingly, they forgot to update the name.

List in the name is at least honest, but it's a valueless word, and opens us up to the same risk as Pair . Instead, I will rename this parameter to be called rawFrames . The plurality of the Frames indicates that there are multiple of these, and the word raw indicates that I haven't done anything with them yet. This kind of story happens regularly and leads to violations of my be honest rule. The usage of the wordin the name is at least honest, but it's a valueless word, and opens us up to the same risk as. Instead, I will rename this parameter to be called. The plurality of theindicates that there are multiple of these, and the wordindicates that I haven't done anything with them yet.

Frame s and not wanting to confuse readers. I will also update derived names, like rollPair , to match the new rawFrames name. The second part of that argument is based on reading ahead and seeing there are data-structures calleds and not wanting to confuse readers. I will also update derived names, like, to match the newname.

values . This name has no meaning, it violates expressiveness, and so I will rename it to frames , since that is what is put into this collection. Another issue I find with this code is the variable named. This name has no meaning, it violates expressiveness, and so I will rename it to, since that is what is put into this collection.

reduce . Because the scope of usage for these values is so short, single letter variables shouldn't be considered all that bad. However, a single letter variable always creates the potential risk of a later author increasing the scope without renaming things. Finally I should address the single letter variables in the lambda function given as a parameter to. Because the scope of usage for these values is so short, single letter variables shouldn't be considered all that bad. However, a single letter variable always creates the potential risk of a later author increasing the scope without renaming things.

currentSum and frame to provide a bit more expressiveness. Also, if a reader is not comfortable with the reduce method here, the name is not providing them with any help. Let's rename these variables toandto provide a bit more expressiveness.

The updated code now looks like:

public class BowlingScorer { private final FrameBuilder frameBuilder; private final RollPropagation rollPropagation; public BowlingScorer ( final FrameBuilder frameBuilder, final RollPropagation rollPropagation ) { this .frameBuilder = frameBuilder; this .rollPropagation = rollPropagation; } public static BowlingScorer fromDefaultBuilderAndPropagation () { return new BowlingScorer( new FrameBuilder(), new RollPropagation()); } public int calculateScore ( final List<List<Integer>> rawFrames) { final List<Frame> frames = new ArrayList<>(); for ( final List<Integer> rawFrame : rawFrames) { this .rollPropagation.add(rawFrame); frames.add( this .frameBuilder.func( rawFrame, this .rollPropagation)); } return frames.stream().reduce( 0 , (currentSum, frame) -> currentSum + frame.score()); } }

func that is called on the frameBuilder but I will address that when we get to that class. You can assume I will propagate such changes back to these objects (and you will see the effects of that in the final form). There are still problems with naming in this class, like thethat is called on thebut I will address that when we get to that class. You can assume I will propagate such changes back to these objects (and you will see the effects of that in the final form).

The RollPropagation Class

RollPropagation class allows the passing of values from new rolls back to frames that have already occurred. This is valuable for strikes and spares where the score for the frame is based not only on the rolls of those frames but also of the following frames. It currently looks like this: Theclass allows the passing of values from new rolls back to frames that have already occurred. This is valuable for strikes and spares where the score for the frame is based not only on the rolls of those frames but also of the following frames. It currently looks like this:

public class RollPropagation { private List<Subscriber> strikes = new ArrayList<>(); public void add ( final Subscriber subscriber) { this .strikes.add(subscriber); } public void callbacks ( final List<Integer> rollValues) { for ( final int r : rollValues) { for ( final Subscriber strike : this .strikes) { strike.run(r) } } } }

RollBroadcaster which communicates the functionality, but I realize this is following a known pattern called the Observer Pattern. The very first problem with this is the class name itself is not an actor, but reads as if this is some kind of data-structure. To fix this I will rename the class to match what it does, which is broadcast rolls to the frames which are subscribed to it. I could call thiswhich communicates the functionality, but I realize this is following a known pattern called the

If a reader if familiar with this pattern, having a name which indicates its use, will be valuable to them. In the Observer Pattern there are two parts, the Subject and the Observers. In this case, this class is the Subject (the thing which the observers will observe; the rolls).

RollSubjectBroadcaster . It is important to note, as authors, we may not be aware of every pattern, or their proper naming conventions. We cannot be expected to know what we do not know. If I had not caught that this was the Observer Pattern, naming this class RollBroadcaster would still be an improvement. However, it would have cost an unfamiliar reader a few extra seconds to catch on to what I was doing. I will rename this class. It is important to note, as authors, we may not be aware of every pattern, or their proper naming conventions. We cannot be expected to know what we do not know. If I had not caught that this was the Observer Pattern, naming this classwould still be an improvement. However, it would have cost an unfamiliar reader a few extra seconds to catch on to what I was doing.

strikes variable. I know this name is a lie because strikes are not the only type of frame that needs to know about rolls after the fact (What about spares?). It is my guess that this class was originally written with two lists, one for strikes and the other for spares. The next problem is with thevariable. I know this name is a lie because strikes are not the only type of frame that needs to know about rolls after the fact (What about spares?). It is my guess that this class was originally written with two lists, one for strikes and the other for spares.

The author then rightly made the change to have a common interface between those two, reducing the list to its current, singular form.

The problem is they never adjusted the name to match their changes.

rollObservers which accurately describes what the list is intended to hold. To correct this, I will rename this variable towhich accurately describes what the list is intended to hold.

add is commonly used. For example, on Java's Collections interface they use the name to indicate a way to add new members to the collection. The function nameis commonly used. For example, on Java's Collections interface they use the name to indicate a way to add new members to the collection.

add is that it can also mean "to sum together" which is certainly not being done here. Usually, better names would be append , push , insert , etc., as they are more expressive. In this case though, since the authors are not building a generic collection, they could have (and therefore should have) been even more expressive. I will rename this function to subscribe , as call site users should not care how this class stores them. The problem withis that it can also mean "to sum together" which is certainly not being done here. Usually, better names would be, etc., as they are more expressive. In this case though, since the authors are not building a generic collection, they could have (and therefore should have) been even more expressive. I will rename this function to, as call site users should not care how this class stores them.

callbacks is named after things, not actions, so this is a bad name. Even if I called it callback , which can be an action, it still would not be very expressive. Instead I will call this broadcastRolls which clearly states exactly what this function will do. The final function,is named after things, not actions, so this is a bad name. Even if I called it, which can be an action, it still would not be very expressive. Instead I will call thiswhich clearly states exactly what this function will do.

callbacks is called rollValues . The word Values here is meaningless, so I will remove it (to follow my rule of being concise). I will rename this to rawFrame which indicates that this is the rolls from a single frame. The parameter tois called. The wordhere is meaningless, so I will remove it (to follow my rule of being concise). I will rename this towhich indicates that this is the rolls from a single frame.

r is safe because it is being used in a very small scope. However, it's minimal work to add expressiveness so I will rename it to roll . Also, scopes have a risk of growing in the future. We can future-proof our names by avoiding the small scope argument as an excuse to be lazy. The short-form variableis safe because it is being used in a very small scope. However, it's minimal work to add expressiveness so I will rename it to. Also, scopes have a risk of growing in the future. We can future-proof our names by avoiding the small scope argument as an excuse to be lazy.

With these changes, the new class looks like:

public class RollSubjectBroadcaster { private List<Subscriber> rollObservers = new ArrayList<>(); public void subscribe ( final Subscriber subscriber) { this .rollObservers.add(subscriber); } public void broadcastRolls ( final List<Integer> rawFrame) { for ( final int roll : rawFrame) { for ( final Subscriber rollObservers : this .rollObservers) { rollObservers.run(roll) } } } }

The FrameBuilder Class

FrameBuilder class takes the rolls from a single raw frame and builds a new frame object of the correct type. The FrameBuilder class also subscribes the frame to future rolls if its required by its type for scoring. Its current untouched form looks like: Theclass takes the rolls from a single raw frame and builds a new frame object of the correct type. Theclass also subscribes the frame to future rolls if its required by its type for scoring. Its current untouched form looks like:

public class FrameBuilder { private int count = 0 ; public Frame func ( final List<Integer> rollValues, final RollPropagation rollPropagation ) { this .count += 1 ; if ( this .lf()) { return new Final(rollValues); } if ( this .ifr(rollValues)) { return new Incomplete(rollValues[ 0 ]) } if ( this .sf(rollValues)) { final Strike strike = new Strike(); rollPropagation.subscribe(strike); return strike; } if ( this .sf2(rollValues)) { final Spare spare = new Spare(); rollPropagation.subscribe(spare); return spare; } return new NonTen(rollValues[ 0 ], rollValues[ 1 ]) } private boolean lf () { return this .count == Constants.NUMBER_OF_FRAMES; } private boolean ifr ( final List<Integer> rollValues) { return rollValues.length() == 1 && rollValues[ 0 ] != Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; } private boolean sf ( final List<Integer> rollValues) { return rollValues.length() == 1 && rollValues[ 0 ] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; } private boolean sf2 ( final List<Integer> rollValues) { return rollValues[ 0 ] + rollValues[ 1 ] == Constatns.PINS_PER_FRAME; } }

Builder is a type of pattern, but it does exist. We cannot expect to know what we don't know, but this leaves readers feeling deceived. The first problem with this class is that its name is a lie. In software engineering we use the word pattern to describe certain solution designs to common problems. It is possible the author of this class did not know thatis a type of pattern, but it does exist. We cannot expect to know what we don't know, but this leaves readers feeling deceived.

FrameBuilder , as a reader, I have a pretty good idea about how that object can be used and what it will do. In this case the author is actually using a pattern called the Factory pattern, and so I will rename this class to FrameFactory . I recommend that everyone learn the various patterns at some point in their career. At the very least, start by learning the names of the patterns out there. Then, if you are not using the pattern (or aren't sure), avoid using the patterns name. Patterns are designed as communication tools. If someone names something, as a reader, I have a pretty good idea about how that object can be used and what it will do. In this case the author is actually using a pattern called the Factory pattern, and so I will rename this class to

count . The word count is often used in programming but is rarely expressive of what is being counted. As this is counting the number of frames the factory has built thus far, I will rename this member builtFrames . The next issue is with the private member. The wordis often used in programming but is rarely expressive of what is being counted. As this is counting the number of frames the factory has built thus far, I will rename this member

func is terribly named. We saw its usage when we were fixing the BowlingScorer and it caused us issues there. Unfortunately, I have seen this many times in production code bases around the industry, and to the best of my ability can only attribute it to pure laziness. I will rename this method to construct . The functionis terribly named. We saw its usage when we were fixing theand it caused us issues there. Unfortunately, I have seen this many times in production code bases around the industry, and to the best of my ability can only attribute it to pure laziness. I will rename this method to

rollValues passed to func the word Values is meaningless, and therefore a violation of my conciseness rule. Instead, I will call this rawFrame to indicate that I am using a single frame worth of rolls to construct the new Frame object. For the parameterpassed tothe wordis meaningless, and therefore a violation of my conciseness rule. Instead, I will call thisto indicate that I am using a single frame worth of rolls to construct the newobject.

FrameBuilder class contains a series of boolean functions that encapsulate the logic of the various conditionals used to build the different frame types. These functions were lazily named for brevities sake as lf , ifr , sf , and sf2 . These names can neither be considered complete nor expressive. Theclass contains a series of boolean functions that encapsulate the logic of the various conditionals used to build the different frame types. These functions were lazily named for brevities sake as, and. These names can neither be considered complete nor expressive.

lf , to represent the logic to identify the last frame, and in doing so, set the precedent for the rest of these functions. I will rename lf to isLastFrame . Using the prefix is is a common way to denote a method which returns a boolean. This also allows my name to be an action instead of a thing (as lastFrame would be). There is an interesting conversation about Command actions versus Query actions ( isLastFrame is the latter) but I will cover that in a later article. I assume the author wrote the first function,, to represent the logic to identify the last frame, and in doing so, set the precedent for the rest of these functions. I will renameto. Using the prefixis a common way to denote a method which returns a boolean. This also allows my name to be an action instead of a thing (aswould be). There is an interesting conversation about Command actions versus Query actions (is the latter) but I will cover that in a later article.

ifr , checks if a frame is incomplete. The author probably wanted to call this function if but realized this would conflict with the reserved word of the same name, so they added the r postfix. Another issue with this naming scheme is the similarity between letters i and l . The first two functions could easily be mistyped by a programmer, causing a major bug that would be hard to see. I will rename this method to isIncompleteFrame . The next conditional function,, checks if a frame is incomplete. The author probably wanted to call this functionbut realized this would conflict with the reserved word of the same name, so they added thepostfix. Another issue with this naming scheme is the similarity between lettersand. The first two functions could easily be mistyped by a programmer, causing a major bug that would be hard to see. I will rename this method to

sf is used for a strike frame. Again this is lazy short-forming, and I will rename it to isStrikeFrame . The third functionis used for a strike frame. Again this is lazy short-forming, and I will rename it to

sf is already taken by the strike frame function. Short names are vulnerable to these types of collisions. The author's solution is to postfix this name with the number 2. It's saddening how clearly ridiculous this seems, and yet how often I find this exact thing in peoples code. To fix this I will rename this method isSpareFrame . The fourth function shows another issue with this style of naming. The author wants a function to check if the frame is a spare frame, but the nameis already taken by the strike frame function. Short names are vulnerable to these types of collisions. The author's solution is to postfix this name with the number 2. It's saddening how clearly ridiculous this seems, and yet how often I find this exact thing in peoples code. To fix this I will rename this method

The improved code now looks like:

public class FrameFactory { private int builtFrames = 0 ; public Frame construct ( final List<Integer> rawFrame, final RollBroadcaster rollBroadcaster ) { this .builtFrames += 1 ; if ( this .isLastFrame()) { return new Final(rawFrame); } if ( this .isIncompleteFrame(rawFrame)) { return new Incomplete(rawFrame[ 0 ]) } if ( this .isStrikeFrame(rawFrame)) { final Strike strike = new Strike(); rollBroadcaster.subscribe(strike); return strike; } if ( this .isSpareFrame(rawFrame)) { final Spare spare = new Spare(); rollBroadcaster.subscribe(spare); return spare; } return new NonTen(rawFrame[ 0 ], rawFrame[ 1 ]) } private boolean isLastFrame () { return this .builtFrames == Constants.NUMBER_OF_FRAMES; } private boolean isIncompleteFrame ( final List<Integer> rawFrame) { return rawFrame.length() == 1 && rawFrame[ 0 ] != Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; } private boolean isStrikeFrame ( final List<Integer> rawFrame) { return rawFrame.length() == 1 && rawFrame[ 0 ] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; } private boolean isSpareFrame ( final List<Integer> rawFrame) { return rawFrame[ 0 ] + rawFrame[ 1 ] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; } }

The Subscriber Interface

Subscriber interface. Interfaces allow us to create contracts on a classes usage. The Subscriber interface declares a method called run which takes an integer and returns nothing (void). Any class which wishes to be a Subscriber must implement this run method for itself. You can see the advantage of this in the RollSubjectBroadcaster class above; strikes and spares can be grouped together as objects that can have rolls broadcasted back to them. The current interface looks like: The next piece of code for analysis is theinterface. Interfaces allow us to create contracts on a classes usage. Theinterface declares a method calledwhich takes an integer and returns nothing (void). Any class which wishes to be amust implement thismethod for itself. You can see the advantage of this in theclass above; strikes and spares can be grouped together as objects that can have rolls broadcasted back to them. The current interface looks like:

public interface Subscriber { public void run ( final int r) ; }

RollSubscriberFrame . However, as discussed above, this is part of the Observer Pattern and so I would like to indicate that. Therefore, I will use the word Observer instead of the word Subscriber. The name of this interface isn't terrible, except it sounds too generic to be used for such a specialized purpose. I can easily increase the expressiveness of this name by calling it. However, as discussed above, this is part of theand so I would like to indicate that. Therefore, I will use the wordinstead of the word

RollObserverFrame , isn't that of an actor. Investigating the usage of this interface finds that it is actually being used for data-structure objects instead of actors (as Subscriber indicates) making this name change appropriate. Note that my new name,, isn't that of an actor. Investigating the usage of this interface finds that it is actually being used for data-structure objects instead of actors (asindicates) making this name change appropriate.

run is commonly used but generally terrible. Within the context of this interface, it's easy to understand that this is the only thing a RollObserverFrame has to do, but when used in actual implementation it wont make much sense. I will rename this function to be rollCallback to denote that this is the action to be taken when a roll is to be handled by the implementation of this function. The functionis commonly used but generally terrible. Within the context of this interface, it's easy to understand that this is the only thing ahas to do, but when used in actual implementation it wont make much sense. I will rename this function to beto denote that this is the action to be taken when a roll is to be handled by the implementation of this function.

r to roll . Often, authors will use single letter parameters in their interfaces because the name only actually matters in the implementation (and they don't have to match). However, doing so provides no help to a reader of the interface. A little extra effort here goes a long ways. To be expressive, I will rename the parameterto

The improved code looks like:

public interface RollObserverFrame { public void rollCallback(final int roll); }

The Frame Interface

Frame interface defines a contract that anything wishing to be used as a Frame should implement a score method returning an integer. It is being implemented in the BowlingScorer , Which calculates the games total score. It does this by summing all the individual scores of the frames. Theinterface defines a contract that anything wishing to be used as ashould implement amethod returning an integer. It is being implemented in the, Which calculates the games total score. It does this by summing all the individual scores of the frames.

public interface Frame { public int score () ; }

score is not an action but could denote one. Instead, I will rename this to getScore which clearly defines the word score as a value and not an action. The only naming problem here is that the methodis not an action but could denote one. Instead, I will rename this towhich clearly defines the word score as a value and not an action.

The improved code looks like:

public interface Frame { public int getScore () ; }

The Strike Class

Strike class implements both interfaces. It implements the RollObserverFrame because it needs to update the score with the next two rolls from following frames. It also implements the Frame interface, so that a score can be extracted from it. Theclass implements both interfaces. It implements thebecause it needs to update the score with the next two rolls from following frames. It also implements theinterface, so that a score can be extracted from it.

The current version looks like:

public class Strike implements RollObserverFrame , Frame { private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; private int count = 0 ; @Override public int getScore () { return this .score; } @Override public void rollCallback ( final int r) { if ( this .count < 2 ) { this .score += r; this .count += 1 ; } } }

count . What is this value counting? A little investigation shows it increases with each call to rollCallback until it reaches 2. I am going to rename this to addedBonusCount to be more expressive. My first comment is on the private member. What is this value counting? A little investigation shows it increases with each call tountil it reaches 2. I am going to rename this toto be more expressive.

r is being passed into the rollCallback function. This is probably named as a single letter because the interface had it named that way too. This is a simple example of how lazy naming can be infectious. I will rename this to roll for clarification. I also notice that the parameteris being passed into thefunction. This is probably named as a single letter because the interface had it named that way too. This is a simple example of how lazy naming can be infectious. I will rename this tofor clarification.

Strike class looks like: The improvedclass looks like:

public class Strike implements RollObserverFrame , Frame { private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; private int addedBonusCount = 0 ; @Override public int getScore () { return this .score; } @Override public void rollCallback ( final int roll) { if ( this .addedBonusCount < 2 ) { this .score += roll; this .addedBonusCount += 1 ; } } }

The Spare Class

Strike class, the Spare class implements both the RollObserverFrame and Frame interfaces. In this class only the very next rolls value should be added to the score. Similar to theclass, theclass implements both theandinterfaces. In this class only the very next rolls value should be added to the score.

Before improving the naming it looks like:

public class Spare implements RollObserverFrame , Frame { private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; private boolean off = false ; @Override public int getScore () { return this .score; } @Override public void rollCallback ( final int roll) { if (! this .off) { this .score += roll; this .addedBonus = true ; } } }

off which is not expressive. It could mean "not on", or perhaps, it is a short-form that I don't understand. If it does mean "not on" what is it that isn't on? I am renaming this to addedBonus to indicate whether I have yet added a bonus. My complaint here is to do with the private memberwhich is not expressive. It could mean "not on", or perhaps, it is a short-form that I don't understand. If it does mean "not on" what is it that isn't on? I am renaming this toto indicate whether I have yet added a bonus.

The improved version looks like:

public class Spare implements RollObserverFrame , Frame { private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; private boolean addedBonus = false ; @Override public int getScore () { return this .score; } @Override public void rollCallback ( final int roll) { if (! this .addedBonus) { this .score += roll; this .addedBonus = true ; } } }

The Incomplete Class

Incomplete class represents a frame where only one roll was made so far. It implements the Frame interface like the other frame objects. However, it does not care about extra rolls, so it does not implement the RollObserverFrame interface. Theclass represents a frame where only one roll was made so far. It implements theinterface like the other frame objects. However, it does not care about extra rolls, so it does not implement theinterface.

public class Incomplete implements Frame { private final int fr; public Incomplete ( final int fr) { this .fr = fr; } @Override public int getScore () { return this .fr; } }

Spare and Strike frames, I didn't mind the names because those are fairly specific bowling terms. Incomplete , however, is a difficult name because it doesn't specifically have to be about a bowling frame. For this reason, I will rename this class to IncompleteFrame . This creates an inconsistency with the other frame names, so I will similarly postfix them with the word Frame ( Strike becomes StrikeFrame , etc.). When the author named theandframes, I didn't mind the names because those are fairly specific bowling terms., however, is a difficult name because it doesn't specifically have to be about a bowling frame. For this reason, I will rename this class to. This creates an inconsistency with the other frame names, so I will similarly postfix them with the wordbecomes, etc.).

fr . This is a short-form (violating the rule on completeness) for firstRoll so I will rename the value appropriately. Another problem in this class is the private member. This is a short-form (violating the rule on completeness) forso I will rename the value appropriately.

Incomplete class is now: The updatedclass is now:

public class IncompleteFrame implements Frame { private final int firstRoll; public IncompleteFrame ( final int firstRoll) { this .firstRoll = firstRoll; } @Override public int getScore () { return this .firstRoll; } }

The NonTenFrame Class

NonTenFrame class represents a frame which is complete, but neither a strike nor a spare. Theclass represents a frame which is complete, but neither a strike nor a spare.

public class NonTenFrame implements Frame { private final int fr; private final int sr; public NonTen ( final int fr, final int sr) { this .fr = fr; this .sr = sr; } @Override public int getScore () { return this .fr + this .sr; } }

IncompleteFrame class, so I apply the same solution; renaming fr to firstRoll and sr to secondRoll . The bad naming here is similar to theclass, so I apply the same solution; renamingtoandto

NonTenFrame looks like: The improved version of thelooks like:

public class NonTenFrame implements Frame { private final int firstRoll; private final int secondRoll; public NonTen ( final int firstRoll, final int secondRoll) { this .firstRoll = firstRoll; this .secondRoll = secondRoll; } @Override public int getScore () { return this .firstRoll + this .secondRoll; } }

The Final Class

FinalFrame which represents the tenth frame of a bowling game. The last class is thewhich represents the tenth frame of a bowling game.

public class FinalFrame implements Frame { private final int score; public Final ( final List<Integer> frame) { this .score = frame.stream().reduce( 0 , Integer::sum); } @Override public int getScore () { return this .score; } }

Frame . Before, this class would have been (and was) named Final . The word final is a reserved word in Java, with very specific meaning. Creating a Final class muddies the waters with the reserved meaning. Renaming this to FinalFrame is a big improvement. The names in this class are already acceptable, but that is only true because I renamed it to be postfixed with. Before, this class would have been (and was) named. The wordis a reserved word in Java, with very specific meaning. Creating aclass muddies the waters with the reserved meaning. Renaming this tois a big improvement.

The Improved Code

I have now gone through and cleaned up the naming of the bowling scorer. I didn't touch the design or any other aspect, but I believe I have made large strides in improving the quality of this code. Below is the improved version in its entirety. Compare it to the original code in this chapter to see the improvement these naming rules can make.

public static class Constants { public static int PINS_PER_FRAME = 10 ; public static int NUMBER_OF_FRAMES = 10 ; } public class BowlingScorer { private final FrameFactory frameFactory; private final RollSubjectBroadcaster rollBroadcaster; public BowlingScorer ( final FrameFactory frameFactory, final RollSubjectBroadcaster rollBroadcaster ) { this .frameFactory = frameFactory; this .rollBroadcaster = rollBroadcaster; } public static BowlingScorer fromDefaultFactoryAndBroadcaster () { return new BowlingScorer( new FrameFactory(), new RollSubjectBroadcaster()); } public int calculateScore ( final List<List<Integer>> rawFrames) { final List<Frame> frames = new ArrayList<>(); for ( final List<Integer> rawFrame : rawFrames) { this .rollBroadcaster.broadcastRolls(rawFrame); frames.add( this .frameFactory.construct( rawFrame, this .rollBroadcaster)); } return frames.stream().reduce( 0 , (currentSum, frame) -> currentSum + frame.getScore()); } } public class RollSubjectBroadcaster { private List<RollObserverFrame> rollObservers = new ArrayList<>(); public void subscribe ( final RollObserverFrame observer) { this .rollObservers.add(observer); } public void broadcastRolls ( final List<Integer> rawFrame) { for ( final int roll : rawFrame) { for ( final RollObserverFrame observer : this .rollObservers) { observer.rollCallback(roll) } } } } public class FrameFactory { private int builtFrames = 0 ; public Frame construct ( final List<Integer> rawFrame, final RollSubjectBroadcaster rollBroadcaster ) { this .builtFrames += 1 ; if ( this .isLastFrame()) { return new FinalFrame(rawFrame); } if ( this .isIncompleteFrame(rawFrame)) { return new IncompleteFrame(rawFrame[ 0 ]) } if ( this .isStrikeFrame(rawFrame)) { final StrikeFrame strikeFrame = new StrikeFrame(); rollBroadcaster.subscribe(strikeFrame); return strikeFrame; } if ( this .isSpareFrame(rawFrame)) { final SpareFrame spareFrame = new SpareFrame(); rollBroadcaster.subscribe(spareFrame); return spareFrame; } return new NonTenFrame(rawFrame[ 0 ], rawFrame[ 1 ]) } private boolean isLastFrame () { return this .builtFrames == Constants.NUMBER_OF_FRAMES; } private boolean isIncompleteFrame ( final List<Integer> rawFrame) { return rawFrame.length() == 1 && rawFrame[ 0 ] != Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; } private boolean isStrikeFrame ( final List<Integer> rawFrame) { return rawFrame.length() == 1 && rawFrame[ 0 ] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; } private boolean isSpareFrame ( final List<Integer> rawFrame) { return rawFrame[ 0 ] + rawFrame[ 1 ] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; } } public interface RollObserverFrame { public void rollCallback ( final int roll) ; } public interface Frame { public int getScore () ; } public class StrikeFrame implements RollObserverFrame , Frame { private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; private int addedBonusCount = 0 ; @Override public int getScore () { return this .score; } @Override public void rollCallback ( final int roll) { if ( this .addedBonusCount < 2 ) { this .score += roll; this .addedBonusCount += 1 ; } } } public class SpareFrame implements RollObserverFrame , Frame { private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME; private boolean addedBonus = false ; @Override public int getScore () { return this .score; } @Override public void rollCallback ( final int roll) { if (! this .addedBonus) { this .score += roll; this .addedBonus = true ; } } } public class IncompleteFrame implements Frame { private final int firstRoll; public IncompleteFrame ( final int firstRoll) { this .firstRoll = firstRoll; } @Override public int getScore () { return this .firstRoll; } } public class NonTenFrame implements Frame { private final int firstRoll; private final int secondRoll; public NonTenFrame ( final int firstRoll, final int secondRoll) { this .firstRoll = firstRoll; this .secondRoll = secondRoll; } @Override public int getScore () { return this .firstRoll + this .secondRoll; } } public class FinalFrame implements Frame { private final int score; public FinalFrame ( final List<Integer> frame) { this .score = frame.stream().reduce( 0 , Integer::sum); } @Override public int getScore () { return this .score; } }

I hope you agree this new version is an improvement. Writing good names can be difficult, but as we have seen it can make a big difference. By following the principles I outlined in this chapter, naming should also be a bit easier.

The Conclusion

When writing names in code, it is best to make them Concise, Honest, Expressive, and Complete. Even a reasonably well designed solution can be difficult to understand if good naming practices are not followed. This practice is challenging but empowers readers to understand our code with ease.

