The Dirty Code Problem: Improve Your Game with Good Naming Practices

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
I'm a Software Engineer with 10+ Years of Experience. I believe quality leads to velocity.
final List<Integer> valueList = new ArrayList<>();
, which is meaningless (breaking Rule 1, be Concise) and the word
value
which encodes type. Together, these words convey no intent, breaking rule 3, be Expressive. Furthermore, encoding the type like this opens us to the risk where we end up with code that looks like:
List
final Set<Integer> valueList = new HashSet<>();
final List<Integer> accountIdsToLookup = new ArrayList<>();
but also does not tie us to an underlying data structure. I recommend this for all iterable type objects. Furthermore, this name is expressive, as it indicates what the variable contains and what it should be used for.
accountIds
or
keysToValues
.
valuesByKeys
final Map<Integer, Account> accountsMap = new HashMap<>(); // bad
final Map<Integer, Account> accountsById = new HashMap<>(); // good
public class Company {
private final String name;
private final int taxId;
public Company(final String name, final int taxId) {
this.name = name;
this.taxId = taxId;
}
public String json() {
return new StringBuilder()
.append("{")
.append("'name': "+this.name)
.append(",")
.append("'taxId': "+this.taxId)
.append("}")
.build();
}
}
here reads as if it is a property of the class instead of a function. It is not named as a doer, but rather a thing, which is dishonest (Breaking rule 2). A better name would be something like
json
which indicates that the function is taking some action on the
to_json
class of which it is a member.
Company
here to convert this class to JSON (Javascript Object Notation).
StringBuilder
public class Authentication {
...
public boolean validateSession(final Session session) {
...
}
}
it will read poorly like:
validateSession
final Authentication authentication = new Authentication(...);
...
if (authentication.validateSession(session)) {
...
}
:
Authenticator
final Authenticator authenticator = new Authenticator(...);
...
if (authenticator.validateSession(session)) {
...
}
is an actor, where having responsibilities makes sense.
Authenticator
,
HashMap
, and
TreeSet
in Java.
LinkedList
public class Authenticator {
...
public String getSessionKey() {
return this.sessionKey;
}
}
makes us think this function is doing something (like accessing a database). Instead, a better class name would be
getSessionKey
so that the call-site reads nicely as:
Authentication
final Authentication authentication = new Authentication(...);
...
final String sessionKey = authentication.getSessionKey();
property of the
sessionKey
data structure.
authentication
[[4, 4], [10], [3, 7], [10], [10], [10], [10], [10], [10], [2, 8, 5]]
[[4, 4], [10], [3]]
public static class Consts {
public static int PPF = 10;
public static int NOF = 10;
}
public class BowlingScore {
private final FrameBuilder frameBuilder;
private final RollPropagation rollPropagation;
public BowlingScore(
final FrameBuilder frameBuilder,
final RollPropagation rollPropagation
) {
this.frameBuilder = frameBuilder;
this.rollPropagation = rollPropagation;
}
public static BowlingScore build() {
return new BowlingScore(
new FrameBuilder(),
new RollPropagation());
}
public int calcScore(final List<List<Integer>> rollPairList) {
final List<Frame> values = new ArrayList<>();
for (final List<Integer> rollPair : rollPairList) {
this.rollPropagation.add(rollPair);
values.add(
this.frameBuilder.func(
rollPair,
this.rollPropagation)
);
}
return values.stream().reduce(0, (s, f) -> s + f.score());
}
}
public class RollPropagation {
private List<Subscriber> strikes = new ArrayList<>();
public void add(final Subscriber subscriber) {
this.strikes.add(subscriber);
}
public void callbacks(final List<Integer> rollValues) {
for (final int r : rollValues) {
for (final Subscriber strike : this.strikes) {
strike.run(r)
}
}
}
}
public class FrameBuilder {
private int count = 0;
public Frame func(
final List<Integer> rollValues,
final RollPropagation rollPropagation
) {
this.count += 1;
if (this.lf()) {
return new Final(rollValues);
}
if (this.ifr(rollValues)) {
return new Incomplete(rollValues[0])
}
if (this.sf(rollValues)) {
final Strike strike = new Strike();
rollPropagation.add(strike);
return strike;
}
if (this.sf2(rollValues)) {
final Spare spare = new Spare();
rollPropagation.add(spare);
return spare;
}
return new NonTen(rollValues[0], rollValues[1])
}
private boolean lf() {
return this.count == Consts.NOF;
}
private boolean ifr(final List<Integer> rollValues) {
return rollValues.length() == 1 &&
rollValues[0] != Consts.PPF;
}
private boolean sf(final List<Integer> rollValues) {
return rollValues.length() == 1 &&
rollValues[0] == Consts.PPF;
}
private boolean sf2(final List<Integer> rollValues) {
return rollValues[0] + rollValues[1] == Consts.PPF;
}
}
public interface Subscriber {
public void run(final int r);
}
public interface Frame {
public int score();
}
public class Strike implements Subscriber, Frame {
private int score = Consts.PPF;
private int count = 0;
@Override
public int score() {
return this.score;
}
@Override
public void run(final int r) {
if (this.count < 2) {
this.score += r;
this.count += 1;
}
}
}
public class Spare implements Subscriber, Frame {
private int score = Consts.PPF;
private boolean off = false;
@Override
public int score() {
return this.score;
}
@Override
public void run(final int roll) {
if (!this.off) {
this.score += roll;
this.addedBonus = true;
}
}
}
public class Incomplete implements Frame {
private final int fr;
public Incomplete(final int fr) {
this.fr = fr;
}
@Override
public int score() {
return this.fr;
}
}
public class NonTen implements Frame {
private final int fr;
private final int sr;
public NonTen(final int fr, final int sr) {
this.fr = fr;
this.sr = sr;
}
@Override
public int score() {
return this.fr + this.sr;
}
}
public class Final implements Frame {
private final int score;
public Final(final List<Integer> frame) {
this.score = frame.stream().reduce(0, Integer::sum);
}
@Override
public int score() {
return this.score;
}
}
class. For each, I will identify what it does, the problems with its names, and then present an improved version.
Consts
public static class Consts {
public static int PPF = 10;
public static int NOF = 10;
}
, is a short-form. While it seems pretty clear that this class is meant to hold constants, the short-form doesn't save us much (3 letters) so why bother risking ambiguity? This name violates my rule of completeness, and so I will change it to
Consts
.
Constants
to
PPF
and
PINS_PER_FRAME
to
NOF
to correct this.
NUMBER_OF_FRAMES
public static class Constants {
public static int PINS_PER_FRAME = 10;
public static int NUMBER_OF_FRAMES = 10;
}
, passing the input into the calcScore function.
BowlingScore.build().calcScore(...)
public class BowlingScore {
private final FrameBuilder frameBuilder;
private final RollPropagation rollPropagation;
public BowlingScore(
final FrameBuilder frameBuilder,
final RollPropagation rollPropagation) {
this.frameBuilder = frameBuilder;
this.rollPropagation = rollPropagation;
}
public static BowlingScore build() {
return new BowlingScore(
new FrameBuilder(),
new RollPropagation())
}
public int calcScore(final List<List<Integer>> rollPairList) {
final List<Frame> values = new ArrayList<>();
for (final List<Integer> rollPair : rollPairList) {
this.rollPropagation.add(rollPair);
values.add(
this.frameBuilder.func(
rollPair,
this.rollPropagation));
}
return values.stream().reduce(0, (s, f) -> s + f.score());
}
}
does not communicate that this class is an actor. Rather, this class sounds like a data-structure which contains the score for a bowling game. It is surprising to find that this class has responsibilities (like
BowlingScore
) and reading the usage at the call-site is pretty awkward. From the outside, does the
calcScore
method build the score itself?
build
and
build
? To fix this I will rename this class to an actor called
calcScore
. It's a tiny fix, but the call-site should be much clearer now, showing that the
BowlingScorer
method builds a
build
and the
BowlingScorer
then calculates a games score.
calcScore
. This name gives us no context on why I should use it over calling the bare constructor. We have to actually read the definition to see that it sets a default
build
and
FrameBuilder
object. I can improve the expressiveness of this name by calling it
RollPropagation
.
fromDefaultBuilderAndPropagation
which is a short-form for
calcScore
. This violates my rule of completeness, so I will rename it appropriately.
calculateScore
. It is likely this name derived from a type that changed. The author probably started by writing this code so that every frame took exactly two elements, allowing them to use a tuple type, which they called a pair. However, once they discovered that the last frame can contain three rolls, they changed the type to a list of lists. Not surprisingly, they forgot to update the name.
rollPairList
in the name is at least honest, but it's a valueless word, and opens us up to the same risk as
List
. Instead, I will rename this parameter to be called
Pair
. The plurality of the
rawFrames
indicates that there are multiple of these, and the word
Frames
indicates that I haven't done anything with them yet.
raw
s and not wanting to confuse readers. I will also update derived names, like
Frame
, to match the new
rollPair
name.
rawFrames
. This name has no meaning, it violates expressiveness, and so I will rename it to
values
, since that is what is put into this collection.
frames
. Because the scope of usage for these values is so short, single letter variables shouldn't be considered all that bad. However, a single letter variable always creates the potential risk of a later author increasing the scope without renaming things.
reduce
and
currentSum
to provide a bit more expressiveness.
frame
public class BowlingScorer {
private final FrameBuilder frameBuilder;
private final RollPropagation rollPropagation;
public BowlingScorer(
final FrameBuilder frameBuilder,
final RollPropagation rollPropagation
) {
this.frameBuilder = frameBuilder;
this.rollPropagation = rollPropagation;
}
public static BowlingScorer fromDefaultBuilderAndPropagation() {
return new BowlingScorer(
new FrameBuilder(),
new RollPropagation());
}
public int calculateScore(final List<List<Integer>> rawFrames) {
final List<Frame> frames = new ArrayList<>();
for (final List<Integer> rawFrame : rawFrames) {
this.rollPropagation.add(rawFrame);
frames.add(
this.frameBuilder.func(
rawFrame,
this.rollPropagation));
}
return frames.stream().reduce(
0,
(currentSum, frame) -> currentSum + frame.score());
}
}
that is called on the
func
but I will address that when we get to that class. You can assume I will propagate such changes back to these objects (and you will see the effects of that in the final form).
frameBuilder
class allows the passing of values from new rolls back to frames that have already occurred. This is valuable for strikes and spares where the score for the frame is based not only on the rolls of those frames but also of the following frames. It currently looks like this:
RollPropagation
public class RollPropagation {
private List<Subscriber> strikes = new ArrayList<>();
public void add(final Subscriber subscriber) {
this.strikes.add(subscriber);
}
public void callbacks(final List<Integer> rollValues) {
for (final int r : rollValues) {
for (final Subscriber strike : this.strikes) {
strike.run(r)
}
}
}
}
which communicates the functionality, but I realize this is following a known pattern called the Observer Pattern.
RollBroadcaster
. It is important to note, as authors, we may not be aware of every pattern, or their proper naming conventions. We cannot be expected to know what we do not know. If I had not caught that this was the Observer Pattern, naming this class
RollSubjectBroadcaster
would still be an improvement. However, it would have cost an unfamiliar reader a few extra seconds to catch on to what I was doing.
RollBroadcaster
variable. I know this name is a lie because strikes are not the only type of frame that needs to know about rolls after the fact (What about spares?). It is my guess that this class was originally written with two lists, one for strikes and the other for spares.
strikes
which accurately describes what the list is intended to hold.
rollObservers
is commonly used. For example, on Java's Collections interface they use the name to indicate a way to add new members to the collection.
add
is that it can also mean "to sum together" which is certainly not being done here. Usually, better names would be
add
,
append
,
push
, etc., as they are more expressive. In this case though, since the authors are not building a generic collection, they could have (and therefore should have) been even more expressive. I will rename this function to
insert
, as call site users should not care how this class stores them.
subscribe
is named after things, not actions, so this is a bad name. Even if I called it
callbacks
, which can be an action, it still would not be very expressive. Instead I will call this
callback
which clearly states exactly what this function will do.
broadcastRolls
is called
callbacks
. The word
rollValues
here is meaningless, so I will remove it (to follow my rule of being concise). I will rename this to
Values
which indicates that this is the rolls from a single frame.
rawFrame
is safe because it is being used in a very small scope. However, it's minimal work to add expressiveness so I will rename it to
r
. Also, scopes have a risk of growing in the future. We can future-proof our names by avoiding the small scope argument as an excuse to be lazy.
roll
public class RollSubjectBroadcaster {
private List<Subscriber> rollObservers = new ArrayList<>();
public void subscribe(final Subscriber subscriber) {
this.rollObservers.add(subscriber);
}
public void broadcastRolls(final List<Integer> rawFrame) {
for (final int roll : rawFrame) {
for (final Subscriber rollObservers :
this.rollObservers) {
rollObservers.run(roll)
}
}
}
}
class takes the rolls from a single raw frame and builds a new frame object of the correct type. The
FrameBuilder
class also subscribes the frame to future rolls if its required by its type for scoring. Its current untouched form looks like:
FrameBuilder
public class FrameBuilder {
private int count = 0;
public Frame func(
final List<Integer> rollValues,
final RollPropagation rollPropagation
) {
this.count += 1;
if (this.lf()) {
return new Final(rollValues);
}
if (this.ifr(rollValues)) {
return new Incomplete(rollValues[0])
}
if (this.sf(rollValues)) {
final Strike strike = new Strike();
rollPropagation.subscribe(strike);
return strike;
}
if (this.sf2(rollValues)) {
final Spare spare = new Spare();
rollPropagation.subscribe(spare);
return spare;
}
return new NonTen(rollValues[0], rollValues[1])
}
private boolean lf() {
return this.count == Constants.NUMBER_OF_FRAMES;
}
private boolean ifr(final List<Integer> rollValues) {
return rollValues.length() == 1 &&
rollValues[0] != Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
}
private boolean sf(final List<Integer> rollValues) {
return rollValues.length() == 1 &&
rollValues[0] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
}
private boolean sf2(final List<Integer> rollValues) {
return rollValues[0] + rollValues[1] ==
Constatns.PINS_PER_FRAME;
}
}
is a type of pattern, but it does exist. We cannot expect to know what we don't know, but this leaves readers feeling deceived.
Builder
, as a reader, I have a pretty good idea about how that object can be used and what it will do. In this case the author is actually using a pattern called the Factory pattern, and so I will rename this class to
FrameBuilder
.
FrameFactory
. The word
count
is often used in programming but is rarely expressive of what is being counted. As this is counting the number of frames the factory has built thus far, I will rename this member
count
.
builtFrames
is terribly named. We saw its usage when we were fixing the
func
and it caused us issues there. Unfortunately, I have seen this many times in production code bases around the industry, and to the best of my ability can only attribute it to pure laziness. I will rename this method to
BowlingScorer
.
construct
passed to
rollValues
the word
func
is meaningless, and therefore a violation of my conciseness rule. Instead, I will call this
Values
to indicate that I am using a single frame worth of rolls to construct the new
rawFrame
object.
Frame
class contains a series of boolean functions that encapsulate the logic of the various conditionals used to build the different frame types. These functions were lazily named for brevities sake as
FrameBuilder
,
lf
,
ifr
, and
sf
. These names can neither be considered complete nor expressive.
sf2
, to represent the logic to identify the last frame, and in doing so, set the precedent for the rest of these functions. I will rename
lf
to
lf
. Using the prefix
isLastFrame
is a common way to denote a method which returns a boolean. This also allows my name to be an action instead of a thing (as
is
would be). There is an interesting conversation about Command actions versus Query actions (
lastFrame
is the latter) but I will cover that in a later article.
isLastFrame
, checks if a frame is incomplete. The author probably wanted to call this function
ifr
but realized this would conflict with the reserved word of the same name, so they added the
if
postfix. Another issue with this naming scheme is the similarity between letters
r
and
i
. The first two functions could easily be mistyped by a programmer, causing a major bug that would be hard to see. I will rename this method to
l
.
isIncompleteFrame
is used for a strike frame. Again this is lazy short-forming, and I will rename it to
sf
.
isStrikeFrame
is already taken by the strike frame function. Short names are vulnerable to these types of collisions. The author's solution is to postfix this name with the number 2. It's saddening how clearly ridiculous this seems, and yet how often I find this exact thing in peoples code. To fix this I will rename this method
sf
.
isSpareFrame
public class FrameFactory {
private int builtFrames = 0;
public Frame construct(
final List<Integer> rawFrame,
final RollBroadcaster rollBroadcaster
) {
this.builtFrames += 1;
if (this.isLastFrame()) {
return new Final(rawFrame);
}
if (this.isIncompleteFrame(rawFrame)) {
return new Incomplete(rawFrame[0])
}
if (this.isStrikeFrame(rawFrame)) {
final Strike strike = new Strike();
rollBroadcaster.subscribe(strike);
return strike;
}
if (this.isSpareFrame(rawFrame)) {
final Spare spare = new Spare();
rollBroadcaster.subscribe(spare);
return spare;
}
return new NonTen(rawFrame[0], rawFrame[1])
}
private boolean isLastFrame() {
return this.builtFrames == Constants.NUMBER_OF_FRAMES;
}
private boolean isIncompleteFrame(final List<Integer> rawFrame) {
return rawFrame.length() == 1 &&
rawFrame[0] != Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
}
private boolean isStrikeFrame(final List<Integer> rawFrame) {
return rawFrame.length() == 1 &&
rawFrame[0] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
}
private boolean isSpareFrame(final List<Integer> rawFrame) {
return rawFrame[0] + rawFrame[1] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
}
}
interface. Interfaces allow us to create contracts on a classes usage. The
Subscriber
interface declares a method called
Subscriber
which takes an integer and returns nothing (void). Any class which wishes to be a
run
must implement this
Subscriber
method for itself. You can see the advantage of this in the
run
class above; strikes and spares can be grouped together as objects that can have rolls broadcasted back to them. The current interface looks like:
RollSubjectBroadcaster
public interface Subscriber {
public void run(final int r);
}
. However, as discussed above, this is part of the Observer Pattern and so I would like to indicate that. Therefore, I will use the word
RollSubscriberFrame
instead of the word
Observer
Subscriber.
, isn't that of an actor. Investigating the usage of this interface finds that it is actually being used for data-structure objects instead of actors (as
RollObserverFrame
indicates) making this name change appropriate.
Subscriber
is commonly used but generally terrible. Within the context of this interface, it's easy to understand that this is the only thing a
run
has to do, but when used in actual implementation it wont make much sense. I will rename this function to be
RollObserverFrame
to denote that this is the action to be taken when a roll is to be handled by the implementation of this function.
rollCallback
to
r
.
roll
public interface RollObserverFrame {
public void rollCallback(final int roll);
}
interface defines a contract that anything wishing to be used as a
Frame
should implement a
Frame
method returning an integer. It is being implemented in the
score
, Which calculates the games total score. It does this by summing all the individual scores of the frames.
BowlingScorer
public interface Frame {
public int score();
}
is not an action but could denote one. Instead, I will rename this to
score
which clearly defines the word score as a value and not an action.
getScore
public interface Frame {
public int getScore();
}
class implements both interfaces. It implements the
Strike
because it needs to update the score with the next two rolls from following frames. It also implements the
RollObserverFrame
interface, so that a score can be extracted from it.
Frame
public class Strike implements RollObserverFrame, Frame {
private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
private int count = 0;
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.score;
}
@Override
public void rollCallback(final int r) {
if (this.count < 2) {
this.score += r;
this.count += 1;
}
}
}
. What is this value counting? A little investigation shows it increases with each call to
count
until it reaches 2. I am going to rename this to
rollCallback
to be more expressive.
addedBonusCount
is being passed into the
r
function. This is probably named as a single letter because the interface had it named that way too. This is a simple example of how lazy naming can be infectious. I will rename this to
rollCallback
for clarification.
roll
class looks like:
Strike
public class Strike implements RollObserverFrame, Frame {
private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
private int addedBonusCount = 0;
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.score;
}
@Override
public void rollCallback(final int roll) {
if (this.addedBonusCount < 2) {
this.score += roll;
this.addedBonusCount += 1;
}
}
}
class, the
Strike
class implements both the
Spare
and
RollObserverFrame
interfaces. In this class only the very next rolls value should be added to the score.
Frame
public class Spare implements RollObserverFrame, Frame {
private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
private boolean off = false;
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.score;
}
@Override
public void rollCallback(final int roll) {
if (!this.off) {
this.score += roll;
this.addedBonus = true;
}
}
}
which is not expressive. It could mean "not on", or perhaps, it is a short-form that I don't understand. If it does mean "not on" what is it that isn't on? I am renaming this to
off
to indicate whether I have yet added a bonus.
addedBonus
public class Spare implements RollObserverFrame, Frame {
private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
private boolean addedBonus = false;
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.score;
}
@Override
public void rollCallback(final int roll) {
if (!this.addedBonus) {
this.score += roll;
this.addedBonus = true;
}
}
}
class represents a frame where only one roll was made so far. It implements the
Incomplete
interface like the other frame objects. However, it does not care about extra rolls, so it does not implement the
Frame
interface.
RollObserverFrame
public class Incomplete implements Frame {
private final int fr;
public Incomplete(final int fr) {
this.fr = fr;
}
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.fr;
}
}
and
Spare
frames, I didn't mind the names because those are fairly specific bowling terms.
Strike
, however, is a difficult name because it doesn't specifically have to be about a bowling frame. For this reason, I will rename this class to
Incomplete
. This creates an inconsistency with the other frame names, so I will similarly postfix them with the word
IncompleteFrame
(
Frame
becomes
Strike
, etc.).
StrikeFrame
. This is a short-form (violating the rule on completeness) for
fr
so I will rename the value appropriately.
firstRoll
class is now:
Incomplete
public class IncompleteFrame implements Frame {
private final int firstRoll;
public IncompleteFrame(final int firstRoll) {
this.firstRoll = firstRoll;
}
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.firstRoll;
}
}
class represents a frame which is complete, but neither a strike nor a spare.
NonTenFrame
public class NonTenFrame implements Frame {
private final int fr;
private final int sr;
public NonTen(final int fr, final int sr) {
this.fr = fr;
this.sr = sr;
}
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.fr + this.sr;
}
}
class, so I apply the same solution; renaming
IncompleteFrame
to
fr
and
firstRoll
to
sr
.
secondRoll
looks like:
NonTenFrame
public class NonTenFrame implements Frame {
private final int firstRoll;
private final int secondRoll;
public NonTen(final int firstRoll, final int secondRoll) {
this.firstRoll = firstRoll;
this.secondRoll = secondRoll;
}
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.firstRoll + this.secondRoll;
}
}
which represents the tenth frame of a bowling game.
FinalFrame
public class FinalFrame implements Frame {
private final int score;
public Final(final List<Integer> frame) {
this.score = frame.stream().reduce(0, Integer::sum);
}
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.score;
}
}
. Before, this class would have been (and was) named
Frame
. The word
Final
is a reserved word in Java, with very specific meaning. Creating a
final
class muddies the waters with the reserved meaning. Renaming this to
Final
is a big improvement.
FinalFrame
public static class Constants {
public static int PINS_PER_FRAME = 10;
public static int NUMBER_OF_FRAMES = 10;
}
public class BowlingScorer {
private final FrameFactory frameFactory;
private final RollSubjectBroadcaster rollBroadcaster;
public BowlingScorer(
final FrameFactory frameFactory,
final RollSubjectBroadcaster rollBroadcaster
) {
this.frameFactory = frameFactory;
this.rollBroadcaster = rollBroadcaster;
}
public static BowlingScorer fromDefaultFactoryAndBroadcaster() {
return new BowlingScorer(
new FrameFactory(),
new RollSubjectBroadcaster());
}
public int calculateScore(final List<List<Integer>> rawFrames) {
final List<Frame> frames = new ArrayList<>();
for (final List<Integer> rawFrame : rawFrames) {
this.rollBroadcaster.broadcastRolls(rawFrame);
frames.add(
this.frameFactory.construct(
rawFrame,
this.rollBroadcaster));
}
return frames.stream().reduce(
0,
(currentSum, frame) -> currentSum + frame.getScore());
}
}
public class RollSubjectBroadcaster {
private List<RollObserverFrame> rollObservers =
new ArrayList<>();
public void subscribe(final RollObserverFrame observer) {
this.rollObservers.add(observer);
}
public void broadcastRolls(final List<Integer> rawFrame) {
for (final int roll : rawFrame) {
for (final RollObserverFrame observer :
this.rollObservers) {
observer.rollCallback(roll)
}
}
}
}
public class FrameFactory {
private int builtFrames = 0;
public Frame construct(
final List<Integer> rawFrame,
final RollSubjectBroadcaster rollBroadcaster
) {
this.builtFrames += 1;
if (this.isLastFrame()) {
return new FinalFrame(rawFrame);
}
if (this.isIncompleteFrame(rawFrame)) {
return new IncompleteFrame(rawFrame[0])
}
if (this.isStrikeFrame(rawFrame)) {
final StrikeFrame strikeFrame = new StrikeFrame();
rollBroadcaster.subscribe(strikeFrame);
return strikeFrame;
}
if (this.isSpareFrame(rawFrame)) {
final SpareFrame spareFrame = new SpareFrame();
rollBroadcaster.subscribe(spareFrame);
return spareFrame;
}
return new NonTenFrame(rawFrame[0], rawFrame[1])
}
private boolean isLastFrame() {
return this.builtFrames == Constants.NUMBER_OF_FRAMES;
}
private boolean isIncompleteFrame(final List<Integer> rawFrame) {
return rawFrame.length() == 1 &&
rawFrame[0] != Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
}
private boolean isStrikeFrame(final List<Integer> rawFrame) {
return rawFrame.length() == 1 &&
rawFrame[0] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
}
private boolean isSpareFrame(final List<Integer> rawFrame) {
return rawFrame[0] + rawFrame[1] == Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
}
}
public interface RollObserverFrame {
public void rollCallback(final int roll);
}
public interface Frame {
public int getScore();
}
public class StrikeFrame implements RollObserverFrame, Frame {
private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
private int addedBonusCount = 0;
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.score;
}
@Override
public void rollCallback(final int roll) {
if (this.addedBonusCount < 2) {
this.score += roll;
this.addedBonusCount += 1;
}
}
}
public class SpareFrame implements RollObserverFrame, Frame {
private int score = Constants.PINS_PER_FRAME;
private boolean addedBonus = false;
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.score;
}
@Override
public void rollCallback(final int roll) {
if (!this.addedBonus) {
this.score += roll;
this.addedBonus = true;
}
}
}
public class IncompleteFrame implements Frame {
private final int firstRoll;
public IncompleteFrame(final int firstRoll) {
this.firstRoll = firstRoll;
}
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.firstRoll;
}
}
public class NonTenFrame implements Frame {
private final int firstRoll;
private final int secondRoll;
public NonTenFrame(final int firstRoll, final int secondRoll) {
this.firstRoll = firstRoll;
this.secondRoll = secondRoll;
}
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.firstRoll + this.secondRoll;
}
}
public class FinalFrame implements Frame {
private final int score;
public FinalFrame(final List<Integer> frame) {
this.score = frame.stream().reduce(0, Integer::sum);
}
@Override
public int getScore() {
return this.score;
}
}