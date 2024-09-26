143 reads
The Different Levels of Tech Leadership in Software Engineering
by
September 26th, 2024
byJust Another Tech Lead@justanotherteachlead
Software Engineering Manager in Large FinTech. Just Another Tech Lead: (https://justanothertechlead.com/) Free Online Calculators at CalculatorLord (https://calculatorlord.com)
About Author
Software Engineering Manager in Large FinTech. Just Another Tech Lead: (https://justanothertechlead.com/) Free Online Calculators at CalculatorLord (https://calculatorlord.com)